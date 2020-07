Amenities

Clarington Apartments is a warm, friendly atmosphere to come home to. Located in West Los Angeles adjacent to downtown Culver City.



Newly remodeled interiors featuring:

Wood cabinetry.

Rich granite countertops in both the kitchens and bathrooms.

Light, neutral carpet & hardwood inspired flooring.

Ceramic tile flooring and decorator tiles adorn the bathrooms along with new bathtubs, sinks and fixtures, with brushed nickel faucets & bowed shower rods, for that extra roomy shower experience.

Apartment includes range, microwave, dishwasher, disposal, 18.2 cubic foot refrigerator, air conditioning, fireplace & walk-in closet.



Enjoy a heated swimming pool, Jacuzzi, Wi-Fi Lounge, fully equipped fitness room, laundry room on each floor, gated building & parking, elevators, parcel acceptance and on-site management & maintenance services.