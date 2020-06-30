4745 LA VILLA MARINA

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage sauna

Fabulously open and updated townhome with your own private walk-up entry.Beautiful hardwood floors throughout the downstairs. Enjoy a gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, extra island bar seating and an extended den area for flowing parties.Upstairs you'll have wonderful Berber carpeting in both bedrooms. The luxuriously large Master Suite has an extended area for reading lounge, exercise space or upstairs work area. Beautifully tiled bathroom with steam shower is ensuite. Adjacent to the Master Suite is a spectacular custom built walk-in closet w/ an abundance of shelves, drawers and storage space.Your spacious 2nd bedroom has its own bathroom w/ shower/tub combo. Enjoy walking to the boutique shopping, markets, restaurants and entertainment throughout the Marina and coming back home to your own private garage with ample shelving to store the latest in your close-by Costco run. Come see what living in the thriving resort of the Marina is all about!