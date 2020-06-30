All apartments in Los Angeles
4745 LA VILLA MARINA
4745 LA VILLA MARINA

4745 La Villa Marina · No Longer Available
Location

4745 La Villa Marina, Los Angeles, CA 90292
Marina Del Rey

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
sauna
Fabulously open and updated townhome with your own private walk-up entry.Beautiful hardwood floors throughout the downstairs. Enjoy a gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, extra island bar seating and an extended den area for flowing parties.Upstairs you'll have wonderful Berber carpeting in both bedrooms. The luxuriously large Master Suite has an extended area for reading lounge, exercise space or upstairs work area. Beautifully tiled bathroom with steam shower is ensuite. Adjacent to the Master Suite is a spectacular custom built walk-in closet w/ an abundance of shelves, drawers and storage space.Your spacious 2nd bedroom has its own bathroom w/ shower/tub combo. Enjoy walking to the boutique shopping, markets, restaurants and entertainment throughout the Marina and coming back home to your own private garage with ample shelving to store the latest in your close-by Costco run. Come see what living in the thriving resort of the Marina is all about!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4745 LA VILLA MARINA have any available units?
4745 LA VILLA MARINA doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4745 LA VILLA MARINA have?
Some of 4745 LA VILLA MARINA's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4745 LA VILLA MARINA currently offering any rent specials?
4745 LA VILLA MARINA is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4745 LA VILLA MARINA pet-friendly?
No, 4745 LA VILLA MARINA is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4745 LA VILLA MARINA offer parking?
Yes, 4745 LA VILLA MARINA offers parking.
Does 4745 LA VILLA MARINA have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4745 LA VILLA MARINA offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4745 LA VILLA MARINA have a pool?
Yes, 4745 LA VILLA MARINA has a pool.
Does 4745 LA VILLA MARINA have accessible units?
No, 4745 LA VILLA MARINA does not have accessible units.
Does 4745 LA VILLA MARINA have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4745 LA VILLA MARINA has units with dishwashers.

