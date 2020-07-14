All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:55 PM

Sofi at Topanga Canyon

Open Now until 6pm
9733 Topanga Canyon Blvd · (661) 230-9348
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9733 Topanga Canyon Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 91311
Chatsworth

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 407 · Avail. Jul 16

$2,091

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 917 sqft

Unit 211 · Avail. Aug 9

$2,141

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 917 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 238 · Avail. now

$2,376

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1088 sqft

Unit 208 · Avail. Jul 19

$2,391

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1083 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Sofi at Topanga Canyon.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
dishwasher
extra storage
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr gym
pool
hot tub
package receiving
garage
parking
cc payments
e-payments
internet access
online portal
Sofi at Topanga Canyon is a community of exquisite Chatsworth, CA apartments, where residents know firsthand the meaning of upscale living. Beautiful shade trees, combined with lush landscaping, provide the backdrop to a community that can only be described as - Where Enchantment and Comfort Meet.

Each of our one, two, and three bedroom apartments in Chatsworth, CA, feature elegant amenities and designer extras. Enjoy stone countertops, deluxe chef-inspired kitchens, and spectacular high ceilings. But the elegance does not overshadow the need for everyday conveniences, including a washer and dryer in each apartment home and a generous amount of living, storage, and closet space. We are also a pet friendly community! This is the ultimate in luxury apartment living. Call now and schedule a tour to make our apartments for rent in Chatsworth your new home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $49 per applicant
Deposit: $250
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500 flat fee
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $50 (under 40 lbs) or $65 (over 40 lbs)/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply. Weight limit 65 lbs.
Parking Details: Parking garage: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Sofi at Topanga Canyon have any available units?
Sofi at Topanga Canyon has 4 units available starting at $2,091 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does Sofi at Topanga Canyon have?
Some of Sofi at Topanga Canyon's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Sofi at Topanga Canyon currently offering any rent specials?
Sofi at Topanga Canyon is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Sofi at Topanga Canyon pet-friendly?
Yes, Sofi at Topanga Canyon is pet friendly.
Does Sofi at Topanga Canyon offer parking?
Yes, Sofi at Topanga Canyon offers parking.
Does Sofi at Topanga Canyon have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Sofi at Topanga Canyon offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Sofi at Topanga Canyon have a pool?
Yes, Sofi at Topanga Canyon has a pool.
Does Sofi at Topanga Canyon have accessible units?
No, Sofi at Topanga Canyon does not have accessible units.
Does Sofi at Topanga Canyon have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Sofi at Topanga Canyon has units with dishwashers.

