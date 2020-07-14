Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated dishwasher extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr gym pool hot tub package receiving garage parking cc payments e-payments internet access online portal

Sofi at Topanga Canyon is a community of exquisite Chatsworth, CA apartments, where residents know firsthand the meaning of upscale living. Beautiful shade trees, combined with lush landscaping, provide the backdrop to a community that can only be described as - Where Enchantment and Comfort Meet.



Each of our one, two, and three bedroom apartments in Chatsworth, CA, feature elegant amenities and designer extras. Enjoy stone countertops, deluxe chef-inspired kitchens, and spectacular high ceilings. But the elegance does not overshadow the need for everyday conveniences, including a washer and dryer in each apartment home and a generous amount of living, storage, and closet space. We are also a pet friendly community! This is the ultimate in luxury apartment living. Call now and schedule a tour to make our apartments for rent in Chatsworth your new home.