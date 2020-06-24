3634 Dixie Canyon Avenue

Amenities

Charming Sherman oaks property located south of the blvd and walking distance to Ventura

Blvd. This home Features 3 bedrooms 2 baths, beautiful updated kitchen with brand new appliances, white kitchen cabinets and

a skylight, nice size living with high vaulted wood ceilings and tons of natural Sunlight with a cozy fireplace, one extra bonus

room for a potential 4th bedroom. bathrooms have been updated. Adorable back yard for those warm summer nights.

Home is located near Ventura blvd, restaurants, Dixie elementary, shops and so much more!