All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 3634 Dixie Canyon Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
3634 Dixie Canyon Avenue
Last updated May 20 2019 at 1:46 AM

3634 Dixie Canyon Avenue

3634 Dixie Canyon Pl · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Sherman Oaks
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3634 Dixie Canyon Pl, Los Angeles, CA 91423
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Charming Sherman oaks property located south of the blvd and walking distance to Ventura
Blvd. This home Features 3 bedrooms 2 baths, beautiful updated kitchen with brand new appliances, white kitchen cabinets and
a skylight, nice size living with high vaulted wood ceilings and tons of natural Sunlight with a cozy fireplace, one extra bonus
room for a potential 4th bedroom. bathrooms have been updated. Adorable back yard for those warm summer nights.
Home is located near Ventura blvd, restaurants, Dixie elementary, shops and so much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3634 Dixie Canyon Avenue have any available units?
3634 Dixie Canyon Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 3634 Dixie Canyon Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3634 Dixie Canyon Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3634 Dixie Canyon Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3634 Dixie Canyon Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3634 Dixie Canyon Avenue offer parking?
No, 3634 Dixie Canyon Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3634 Dixie Canyon Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3634 Dixie Canyon Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3634 Dixie Canyon Avenue have a pool?
No, 3634 Dixie Canyon Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3634 Dixie Canyon Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3634 Dixie Canyon Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3634 Dixie Canyon Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3634 Dixie Canyon Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3634 Dixie Canyon Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3634 Dixie Canyon Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Artisan on 2nd
601 E 2nd St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Toscana Apartments
15736 Vanowen Street
Los Angeles, CA 91406
Living at NoHo
11059 McCormick St
Los Angeles, CA 91601
City View Apartments at Warner Center
21530 Califa St
Los Angeles, CA 91367
BLVD Apartments
5911- 5917 Reseda Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91356
Eastway
8740 La Tijera Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Weddington
11058 Chandler Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91601
1133 S. Hope
1133 South Hope Street
Los Angeles, CA 90015

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College