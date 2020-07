Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated dishwasher carpet microwave oven range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center courtyard on-site laundry parking 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage

Pacific Rose Apartments in Los Angeles, California offers spacious two bedroom apartment homes. We are conveniently located off the 10 freeway and the 405 freeway at Overland just north of Palms. Only 4.5 miles to local beaches including Venice, Santa Monica, and Marina Del Rey it will be easy to catch some rays. Pacific Rose is also proximate to world class universities with UCLA and USC only minutes away. Enjoy being within walking distance of local schools, libraries, parks and restaurants! Our spacious two bedroom floor plans provide numerous designer amenities including a well-equipped kitchen with new appliances, private patio or balcony, wood-like plank flooring, granite counter tops, air conditioning and much more! Pacific Rose Apartment Homes amenities include lush landscaped courtyards with barbecue and patio areas, on-site laundry, easy access to public transportation, and gated access. Contact us today to schedule your personal tour!???????