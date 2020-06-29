All apartments in Los Angeles
The Fairfax
Last updated July 22 2020 at 12:52 PM

The Fairfax

105 S Fairfax Avenue · (310) 861-3417
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Rent specials with reduced rates on specific units. Enjoy a studio bedroom starting at $2,095 or a one-bedroom starting at $2,850. CALL TODAY!
Location

105 S Fairfax Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90036
Mid-City West

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit R212 · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 353 sqft

Unit R211 · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 353 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit R314 · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 469 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Fairfax.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
extra storage
microwave
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
courtyard
dog park
elevator
gym
parking
garage
internet access
package receiving
cats allowed
bbq/grill
community garden
dog grooming area
internet cafe
online portal
Elevated LA Living.Located at the corner of Fairfax & First Street, The Fairfax combines high-end luxury with modern city living for the ultimate LA address. The striking curved exterior makes a powerful statement while the many outdoor spaces and abundance of warm tones and textures create a sense of calm amidst the vibrant local scene. With every detail taken care of, inside and out, this truly is urban living at its finest.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $400
limit: Two pets per apartment
rent: $50/monthly per pet
restrictions: The following dog breeds (full or mixed breeds) are not acceptable: Pit Bull, Staffordshire Terrier, Rottweiler, German Shepherd, Presa Canarios, Chow Chow, Doberman Pinscher, Akita, Wolf-Hybrid, Mastiff, Cane Corsos, Great Dane, Alaskan Malamute, Siberian Husky or any other breed management deems as restricted. Prohibited pets include, but are not limited to, reptiles, ferrets, pigs, rabbits and monkeys.
Parking Details: Surface lot. Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Fairfax have any available units?
The Fairfax has 3 units available starting at $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does The Fairfax have?
Some of The Fairfax's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Fairfax currently offering any rent specials?
The Fairfax is offering the following rent specials: Rent specials with reduced rates on specific units. Enjoy a studio bedroom starting at $2,095 or a one-bedroom starting at $2,850. CALL TODAY!
Is The Fairfax pet-friendly?
Yes, The Fairfax is pet friendly.
Does The Fairfax offer parking?
Yes, The Fairfax offers parking.
Does The Fairfax have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Fairfax offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Fairfax have a pool?
No, The Fairfax does not have a pool.
Does The Fairfax have accessible units?
Yes, The Fairfax has accessible units.
Does The Fairfax have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Fairfax has units with dishwashers.
