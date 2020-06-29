The Fairfax

Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $400
limit: Two pets per apartment
rent: $50/monthly per pet
restrictions: The following dog breeds (full or mixed breeds) are not acceptable: Pit Bull, Staffordshire Terrier, Rottweiler, German Shepherd, Presa Canarios, Chow Chow, Doberman Pinscher, Akita, Wolf-Hybrid, Mastiff, Cane Corsos, Great Dane, Alaskan Malamute, Siberian Husky or any other breed management deems as restricted. Prohibited pets include, but are not limited to, reptiles, ferrets, pigs, rabbits and monkeys.