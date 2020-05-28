3534 WESLIN Avenue

Amenities

Newly REMODELED!! Unparalleled contemporary masterpiece with breathtaking jetliner views. Nestled in the majestic heights of the Sherman Oaks hills, this home is designed for privacy & luxury living. This single story features a spacious open floor plan, great flow, ample natural light, and a spectacular outdoor area equipped with a Jandy controlled, solar-heated swimming pool & jacuzzi, an outdoor bar, built-in Viking BBQ, wood burning pizza oven, beer tap, refrigerator & fire-pit. These amenities are framed by lush greenery, mature landscape & a plethora of fruit trees. The spacious freshly designed interior features crisp lines and modern detail throughout, accentuated by the finest fixtures & fineries: an all Viking stainless steel kitchen, ample storage & cabinetry & new Carrera marble inspired porcelain countertops. Living area features a floor to ceiling accordion glass door that captures the awe-inspiring views, brand new wood-like planks & natural stone floors throughout, new porcelain fireplace surround, luxurious designer bathrooms, new flat screen TV's, state-of-the art security alarm system with 12 cameras w/night vision, a sophisticated sound system that allows smart device streaming w/speakers throughout, an alarmed 3,000 bottle wine room, a brand new gym, and a hidden safe. This home is the ultimate in luxurious living. It is the perfect blend of comfort & style fused with the best technology for a life of modern convenience. More pics to follow.