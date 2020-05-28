All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 3534 WESLIN Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
3534 WESLIN Avenue
Last updated November 28 2019 at 11:55 AM

3534 WESLIN Avenue

3534 Weslin Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Sherman Oaks
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3534 Weslin Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91423
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

wine room
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
wine room
Newly REMODELED!! Unparalleled contemporary masterpiece with breathtaking jetliner views. Nestled in the majestic heights of the Sherman Oaks hills, this home is designed for privacy & luxury living. This single story features a spacious open floor plan, great flow, ample natural light, and a spectacular outdoor area equipped with a Jandy controlled, solar-heated swimming pool & jacuzzi, an outdoor bar, built-in Viking BBQ, wood burning pizza oven, beer tap, refrigerator & fire-pit. These amenities are framed by lush greenery, mature landscape & a plethora of fruit trees. The spacious freshly designed interior features crisp lines and modern detail throughout, accentuated by the finest fixtures & fineries: an all Viking stainless steel kitchen, ample storage & cabinetry & new Carrera marble inspired porcelain countertops. Living area features a floor to ceiling accordion glass door that captures the awe-inspiring views, brand new wood-like planks & natural stone floors throughout, new porcelain fireplace surround, luxurious designer bathrooms, new flat screen TV's, state-of-the art security alarm system with 12 cameras w/night vision, a sophisticated sound system that allows smart device streaming w/speakers throughout, an alarmed 3,000 bottle wine room, a brand new gym, and a hidden safe. This home is the ultimate in luxurious living. It is the perfect blend of comfort & style fused with the best technology for a life of modern convenience. More pics to follow.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3534 WESLIN Avenue have any available units?
3534 WESLIN Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3534 WESLIN Avenue have?
Some of 3534 WESLIN Avenue's amenities include wine room, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3534 WESLIN Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3534 WESLIN Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3534 WESLIN Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3534 WESLIN Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3534 WESLIN Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3534 WESLIN Avenue offers parking.
Does 3534 WESLIN Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3534 WESLIN Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3534 WESLIN Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 3534 WESLIN Avenue has a pool.
Does 3534 WESLIN Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3534 WESLIN Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3534 WESLIN Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3534 WESLIN Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Radius Koreatown
680 S Berendo St
Los Angeles, CA 90005
NoHo 14
5440 Tujunga Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Indie Westside
3740 Keystone Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90034
3033 Wilshire
3033 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90010
Cornerstone
8609 De Soto Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91304
4140 & 4136 Grandview Blvd
4136 Grand View Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90066
The Marquee Apartments
12300 Sherman Way
Los Angeles, CA 91605
5550 Wilshire at Miracle Mile
5550 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College