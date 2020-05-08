3356 LARGA Avenue

Amenities

Charming 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom guest house for lease in the heart of Atwater Village! Newly renovated - updates include: new kitchen, new Whirlpool stainless steel appliances, built-in quality kitchen cabinets, new Maytag washer and dryer, marble counter-tops and back-splash. This unique home features an inviting floor plan, with three separate entrances, a bright spacious living room, quiet bedrooms and a walk-in closet. Other features include a cozy dining area, a bright kitchen with skylight, a newly built covered patio and idyllic private back yard, equipped with a barbecue. The house is just a few minutes away from Glendale Blvd and the 5 & 2 freeways - providing easy and quick access to The Americana, the Glendale Galleria, Griffith Park and DTLA. Conveniently located at the desirable Larga Ave, this home is within walking distance to all that the area has to offer from the Farmers Market, Bon Vivant Market & Cafe, Proof Bakery, Dune & many more.