Last updated May 14 2019 at 2:13 AM

3356 LARGA Avenue

3356 Larga Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3356 Larga Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90039
Atwater Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Charming 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom guest house for lease in the heart of Atwater Village! Newly renovated - updates include: new kitchen, new Whirlpool stainless steel appliances, built-in quality kitchen cabinets, new Maytag washer and dryer, marble counter-tops and back-splash. This unique home features an inviting floor plan, with three separate entrances, a bright spacious living room, quiet bedrooms and a walk-in closet. Other features include a cozy dining area, a bright kitchen with skylight, a newly built covered patio and idyllic private back yard, equipped with a barbecue. The house is just a few minutes away from Glendale Blvd and the 5 & 2 freeways - providing easy and quick access to The Americana, the Glendale Galleria, Griffith Park and DTLA. Conveniently located at the desirable Larga Ave, this home is within walking distance to all that the area has to offer from the Farmers Market, Bon Vivant Market & Cafe, Proof Bakery, Dune & many more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3356 LARGA Avenue have any available units?
3356 LARGA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3356 LARGA Avenue have?
Some of 3356 LARGA Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3356 LARGA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3356 LARGA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3356 LARGA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3356 LARGA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3356 LARGA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3356 LARGA Avenue offers parking.
Does 3356 LARGA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3356 LARGA Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3356 LARGA Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 3356 LARGA Avenue has a pool.
Does 3356 LARGA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3356 LARGA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3356 LARGA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3356 LARGA Avenue has units with dishwashers.
