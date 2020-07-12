/
/
/
atwater village
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:40 PM
493 Apartments for rent in Atwater Village, Los Angeles, CA
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
8 Units Available
Rancho Los Feliz
3205 Los Feliz Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,560
375 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,121
700 sqft
In a natural area with shaded walkways and a stream. A charming community with a heated pool, fitness center and internet cafe. Near dining and entertainment. Updated interiors with excellent fixtures and lots of space.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2950 Tyburn ST
2950 Tyburn Street, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1100 sqft
Atwater Village Private House w/ Large Front Yard - Property Id: 244711 Minutes away from Downtown and Hollywood. This beautiful property is nestled in the community of Atwater Village.
1 of 37
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
3937 Seneca Ave
3937 Seneca Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1248 sqft
Currently available as of 7/2/2020: Come take a look at this beautiful lower level duplex 3 bedroom 2 bathroom, with central A/C and heating.Comes with refrigerator and stove top.Laminated floors and carpet. Spacious living room.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 04:38pm
1 Unit Available
4261 Brunswick Avenue
4261 Brunswick Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,400
1711 sqft
Located in the highly desirable and eclectic neighborhood of Atwater Village is this picturesque Spanish charmer.
1 of 6
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
3433 madera ave
3433 Madera Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,980
800 sqft
1 bedroom 1 bathroom los angeles Atwater village - Property Id: 86095 Beautiful 1 bed 1 bath $ 1980 per month , 1 year lease min. Credit and references will be checked , approximately 800 Sq. ft.
Results within 1 mile of Atwater Village
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
$
26 Units Available
eaves Los Feliz
3100 Riverside Dr, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,855
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
1060 sqft
Close to Griffith Park and The Greek Theatre. One- and two-bedroom apartments featuring private patios or balconies and kitchens with breakfast bars. On-site conveniences include a fitness center and outdoor recreation areas. Reserved parking available.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
19 Units Available
Onyx Glendale
313 West California Ave, Glendale, CA
Studio
$2,001
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,107
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,621
1143 sqft
The convenience of downtown Glendale, with walking distance to shopping, dining and entertainment. Between Central and Pacific avenues. Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Clubhouse, grills, hot tub and pool.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 12 at 12:37pm
16 Units Available
The Griffith
435 W Los Feliz Rd, Glendale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,081
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,591
1063 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,688
1332 sqft
Prime Los Angeles location in the Glendale neighborhood close to Griffith Park, Los Angeles zoo and plenty of shopping and dining. Apartments have nine-foot ceilings, pantries and modern stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
$
13 Units Available
The Harrison
318 West Wilson Ave, Glendale, CA
Studio
$2,368
605 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,577
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,257
1061 sqft
Boutique apartments with designer finishes and open layouts. Community includes a rooftop terrace, pool and game room. Near shopping and dining at Glendale Galleria. Minutes from all the fun of Griffith Park.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
32 Units Available
Camden Glendale
3900 San Fernando Road, Ste.1003, Glendale, CA
Studio
$1,709
1347 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,299
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,829
1162 sqft
Located near Griffith Park with easy access to public transportation. Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with in-suite laundry facilities, hardwood floors, patio/balconies and stainless steel appliances. Small pets allowed. Pool, hot tub and gym.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 12:05pm
$
24 Units Available
Vestalia Glendale
515 W Broadway, Glendale, CA
Studio
$2,100
667 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,402
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,345
1149 sqft
Capture the life worthwhile at Vestalia Glendale! Slide into the resort-style pool and spa with pool-side cabanas. Center yourself at outdoor yoga and meditation spaces. Breath easy at the rooftop, open air sundeck.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 12:19pm
29 Units Available
The Americana at Brand Luxury Apartments
889 Americana Way, Glendale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,650
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,002
1297 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes away from Hollywood, these one- and two-bedroom luxury homes feature walk-in closets, oversized windows, and hardwood floors. Community amenities include a resort-style pool, private garages, and a state-of-the-art fitness studio.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
3 Units Available
Legendary Glendale
300 N Central Ave, Glendale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,500
889 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments with spacious designs and wood flooring. Community includes a rooftop sky deck and swimming pool with spa. Easy access to Brand Boulevard and Central Avenue. Close to Los Angeles Zoo.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
$
22 Units Available
The LINK
3909 San Fernando Road, Glendale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,295
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,115
985 sqft
Life changes, let The Link redefine yours! Located in Glendale, CA, our brand-new community combines Southern California’s vibrant lifestyle with the glamour we all desire.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
$
42 Units Available
CC Tan Center
521 W Colorado Street, Glendale, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,975
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,625
917 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! This property is situated on W Colorado St.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
2 Units Available
Lomita Apartments
207 W Lomita Ave, Glendale, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1070 sqft
Lomita Apartments is located on a quiet tree-lined street between popular Brand Blvd. and Central Avenue, but seems miles away from the hustle and bustle of Los Angeles.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
2 Units Available
Los Feliz Summit Apartments
3901 Los Feliz Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,100
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1090 sqft
The Los Feliz Summit Apartments are located in the historic Los Feliz area between Hollywood and Glendale – adjacent to Griffith Park.
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
634 W California Ave 2
634 West California Avenue, Glendale, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,200
Unit 2 Available 08/04/20 FULLY FURNISHED MONTH-TO-MONTH RENTAL - Property Id: 316785 PROPERTY HAS BEEN CLEANED AND DISINFECTED IN ACCORDANCE WITH CDC GUIDELINES PLEASE NOTE THAT THERE ARE TWO HOMES ON THE LOT AND THIS HOME IS THE REAR PROPERTY ON
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
518 Salem St 1
518 Salem St, Glendale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1050 sqft
EXCELLENT LOCATION!!! - Property Id: 301129 LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! WASHER/DRYER in UNIT!! $2395 2BD+2.5BA Bright front corner unit in a townhome style 8 unit apartment building.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2611 Hyperion Ave A
2611 Hyperion Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$5,800
1800 sqft
Brand New luxury House for Rent 3 bdr 2 floors - Property Id: 277016 Will be available June 1 For Rent Brand new House 2 Floors 3 bedrooms 3 bath + office space back yard great location ! Very Quiet tact in the back, Lots of Sun light Washer &
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
270 Caruso Avenue
270 Caruso Ave, Glendale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,750
1841 sqft
Welcome to the world famous Excelsior at the Americana at Brand.
1 of 39
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3245 LOWRY RD
3245 Lowry Road, Los Angeles, CA
4 Bedrooms
$7,400
2613 sqft
SPANISH COLONIAL REVIVAL 4TH GENERATION - Property Id: 131892 DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS Spanish Colonial Revival Style. Lovely third generation 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom, family home.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2425 Meadow Valley Ter
2425 Meadow Valley Terrace, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,100
2200 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 04:38pm
1 Unit Available
2477 Silver Lake Blvd., C
2477 Silver Lake Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,095
740 sqft
1 bedroom 1 bath apartment home behind 365 Whole Foods in Silver Lake with specious floor plans and beautiful landscaping Video of the unit: https://youtu.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
Burbank, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASouth Pasadena, CAWest Hollywood, CAEast Los Angeles, CAAltadena, CA