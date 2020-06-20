All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3325 Bagley

3325 Bagley Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3325 Bagley Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90034
Cheviot Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
media room
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
media room
-Fully Furnished One Bedroom + One Bathroom West LA Condo (unfurnished options available as well)
-Available September 2018
-800 Sq. Ft. Spacious Closet and Storage within unit
-Utilities Included (Gas, Water, HOA dues)
-3 month minimum lease (Flexible)
-Newly Re-modeled kitchen, NEW QUARTZ COUNTERTOP and NEW APPLIANCES
-Newly Re-modeled bathroom
-NEW recessed lighting throughout the unit
-NEW hardwood flooring in bedroom
-Queen sized bed, 9 drawer dresser, entertainment center, desk, dining room table, leather couch & chair, 42 flat screen TV in Livingroom, 20 Plasma Flat Screen TV in bedroom
-20 unit gated condominium complex, extremely quiet
-Subterranean parking (1 parking space included)
-Laundry Room on premises
-Walking distance to Downtown Culver City Restaurants, Movie Theater and Shops
-Central location to Santa Monica, Westwood, Beverly Hills, and Century City
-Close proximity to 405 & 10 FWYs.

Please contact for additional photos and descriptions of unit.

.3 miles from Starbucks

.3 miles from Vons/Pavillions Market

.4 miles from Downtown Culver City / Sony Pictures

3.5 miles from UCLA

6.4 miles from USC

5.9 miles from Santa Monica Pier

6 miles from downtown LA

4.7 miles from Marina Del Rey

4.2 miles from Venice Beach

Culver City, Mar Vista, Venice, Los Angeles, Santa Monica, Palms, Marina del Rey, Westchester, Playa del Rey, Playa Vista, Beverlywood, Beverly Hills, Hollywood

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3325 Bagley have any available units?
3325 Bagley doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3325 Bagley have?
Some of 3325 Bagley's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3325 Bagley currently offering any rent specials?
3325 Bagley is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3325 Bagley pet-friendly?
No, 3325 Bagley is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3325 Bagley offer parking?
Yes, 3325 Bagley offers parking.
Does 3325 Bagley have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3325 Bagley does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3325 Bagley have a pool?
No, 3325 Bagley does not have a pool.
Does 3325 Bagley have accessible units?
No, 3325 Bagley does not have accessible units.
Does 3325 Bagley have units with dishwashers?
No, 3325 Bagley does not have units with dishwashers.
