Last updated July 12 2020
144 Apartments for rent in South Robertson, Los Angeles, CA
$
27 Units Available
HillCreste Apartments
1420 Ambassador St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,890
931 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,410
1264 sqft
Close to Beverly Hills and the I-405. Luxury apartments with a fireplace and a modern kitchen. Newly furnished and includes private laundry facilities. Community has a pool, a sauna and a gym.
1 Unit Available
8575 Pickford St
8575 Pickford Street, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,549
Located in Pico-Robertson/Beverlywood offers real wood floors, NEW carpet in the bedrooms, NEW paint throughout, NEW light fixtures throughout, Stainless Steel appliances, Washer & Dryer in unit, NEW blinds throughout, Granite countertops, Large
1 Unit Available
3325 Castle Heights Ave 114
3325 Castle Heights Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,461
2 Bedrooms
Ask
"Low Income" STUDIO Apartment - Must See - Property Id: 296275 This place is Great! Great Location! Great Price! Great Parking! Great Unit! Castle Heights Apartments 3325 Castle Heights Ave. #114 W.
1 Unit Available
1209 South La Cienega Boulevard Unit 1213E
1209 La Cienega Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,150
700 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries) Lovely and classic, unfurnished, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment home property rental in the peaceful Pico/Robertson neighborhood in L.A.
1 Unit Available
1912 Roxbury Drive
1912 South Roxbury Drive, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$10,500
Beverlywood / Los Angeles - 3-bedroom 2-bath single-family home located in the neighborhood of Beverlywood in the city of Los Angeles. Guest room in backyard.
1 Unit Available
487 1/2 S Roxbury Dr
487 1/2 S Roxbury Dr, Beverly Hills, CA
Studio
$1,695
450 sqft
Roxbury Beverly Hills - Property Id: 312257 Large Studio in Beverly Hills. Centrally located to the world-famous luxury shopping district of Beverly Hills, hotels, magnificent restaurants and entertainment.
1 Unit Available
1216 S Corning St 1
1216 South Corning Street, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1000 sqft
Monaco Apartments - Property Id: 309334 $1000 OFF 1ST MONTH! READY FOR 7/5 MOVE IN! 2 Bedroom 2 full Bath in Highly Sought After Pico - Robertson Neighborhood! Centrally located neighborhood adjacent to Beverly Hills has everything you could ask
1 Unit Available
9025 Alcott 303
9025 Alcott Street, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
Alcott apartments 2 bd 2 ba Fireplace, balcony - Property Id: 152427 $2695 Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath apartment . Fireplace, balcony and laminate flooring. Gated building with laundry and fitness room. Parking included. Available now.
1 Unit Available
8651 Olin St
8651 Olin Street, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,575
1204 sqft
Beautiful 2 bed + DEN 3 bath house. - Beautiful single family house with 2 bedrooms 3 bath, plus an extra large den or Family room, this home is the most beautiful house in the neighborhood.
1 Unit Available
9315 Alcott St
9315 Alcott Street, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,995
1925 sqft
About Our Community: Conveniently located in the heart of the very desirable Pico-Robertson neighborhood, right in between respectable Beverly Hills and Beverlywood neighborhoods.
1 Unit Available
9039 Alcott Street
9039 Alcott Street, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
600 sqft
Sizeable REMODELED upstairs1 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment in Pico/Robertson! This gorgeous unit comes with NEW stainless steel stove, fridge, and dishwasher, Wood-Look Floors, AND A/C in the living room! Not to mention 1 dedicated parking space, a
1 Unit Available
1237 S Holt Ave 502
1237 South Holt Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$5,050
1500 sqft
New Apartments in Pico Robertson - Property Id: 314797 Brand New Construction 34u Building in uber convenient location. Close to everything with some nice walkability as well.
1 Unit Available
1466 South Sherbourne Dr. 4
1466 South Sherbourne Drive, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,300
680 sqft
Unit 4 Available 07/15/20 GREAT West L.A. Location, Upper, Front, Parking - Property Id: 84690 Just received notice from tenant. May be available in July (tenant may leave early). Can show now.
1 Unit Available
1515 S Beverly Dr
1515 South Beverly Drive, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,100
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 1 bed, 1 Bath - Property Id: 24424 Bright quiet 1 bedroom 1 bathroom condominium with treetop view from living room and balcony . Remodel kitchen with new hard flooring . This condo is in private location.
1 Unit Available
8717 Cattaraugus Ave 2
8717 Cattaraugus Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
Property manager - Property Id: 304222 LOWER 1 BEDROOM, 1 BATH APARTMENT WITH LAMINATE FLOORING, , STOVE, REFRIGERATOR, BLINDS, 1 CAR PARKING PET CONSIDERED WITH PET DEPOSIT Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 Unit Available
1240 S Corning St. Unit 202
1240 South Corning Street, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,095
1434 sqft
Split unit with living areas in the middle and bedroom on each end of the unit. - Spacious upper condo with carpet and hardwood floors throughout. Split unit with the living areas in the middle and the bedrooms on both ends of the unit.
1 Unit Available
2406 S Shenandoah St
2406 South Shenandoah Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,875
600 sqft
Recently updated and located near Beverlywood, here you have a nice rear unit 1 bedroom + 1 bathroom lease with about 600 sq.ft in living space that has gone through some upgrading inside the unit.
1 Unit Available
1475 S Wooster St 5
1475 South Wooster Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,995
800 sqft
Spacious 1 bed 1 bath apartment - Property Id: 214003 Fully remodeled Pico Robertson vicinity spacious, bright 1 bed/1 bath apartment on the second floor with a large balcony.
1 Unit Available
The Canfield
1480 South Canfield Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,195
1200 sqft
About The Community: The Canfield is newly renovated 15 unit building in the heart of the very desirable Pico-Robertson neighborhood, located right in between respectable Beverly Hills and Beverlywood neighborhoods.
1 Unit Available
9100 Whitworth Drive
9100 Whitworth Drive, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,900
700 sqft
view this property and the unit at http://aridanproperties.com/7/whitworth.htm. Gated, secured, private property w/ security cameras around. New, modern, 1BD/1BA unit (800 SFs).
1 Unit Available
1965 S Garth
1965 South Garth Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1965 S Garth in Los Angeles. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
1420 Peerless Place Unit 319
1420 Peerless Place, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,531
1227 sqft
Beautiful and Fully Remodeled 2 bedroom - Live at HillCreste Apartments in Century City, California 90035 to enjoy luxury amenities and a premium location near Beverly Hills.
1 Unit Available
9049 St Alcott
9049 Alcott Street, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,250
1614 sqft
Fabulous 3BR+2.5BA condo with spacious floor plan for lease in Alcott Terraces Complex.
1 Unit Available
8740 Venice Boulevard
8740 Venice Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,995
2056 sqft
URBAN LIVING AT ITS FINEST! eOffices, who are the pioneers of ready to move in office space are proud to offer, Culver Lofts, which are ready to move in residential units for lease.
