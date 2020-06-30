All apartments in Los Angeles
328 W 19th Street

Location

328 West 19th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90731
Coastal San Pedro

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
1 Bedroom apt San Pedro Marina adjacent - READ OUR APPLICATION/RENTAL CRITERIA HERE:
https://www.hfapm.com/rental-criteria/
All proposed tenants 18 years and older must submit applications through our online application portal.
***

Are you looking for a great 1 Bedroom apartment steps from the San Pedro Marina and 22nd Street Landing? You found it with this unit that is close to restaurants, parks, the marina, Brouwerij West, Cabrillo Beach and so much more. New vinyl plank flooring greets you as you enter this 1 level unit. The kitchen boasts a freestanding range and a refrigerator (The refrigerator is left behind by previous tenant for your use - owner is not responsible for repairs nor replacement). There is 1 car space - off street secured parking. Laundry Room onsite - not coin operated. Owner pays water/sewer only - tenant pays all other utilities. Absolutely no pets. This is a non-smoking property of ANYTHING including vape e-cigs. MAX Occupancy: 3 people.

(RLNE5627191)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 328 W 19th Street have any available units?
328 W 19th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 328 W 19th Street have?
Some of 328 W 19th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 328 W 19th Street currently offering any rent specials?
328 W 19th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 328 W 19th Street pet-friendly?
No, 328 W 19th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 328 W 19th Street offer parking?
Yes, 328 W 19th Street offers parking.
Does 328 W 19th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 328 W 19th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 328 W 19th Street have a pool?
No, 328 W 19th Street does not have a pool.
Does 328 W 19th Street have accessible units?
No, 328 W 19th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 328 W 19th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 328 W 19th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

