328 W 19th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry parking range refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

1 Bedroom apt San Pedro Marina adjacent - READ OUR APPLICATION/RENTAL CRITERIA HERE:

https://www.hfapm.com/rental-criteria/

All proposed tenants 18 years and older must submit applications through our online application portal.

***



Are you looking for a great 1 Bedroom apartment steps from the San Pedro Marina and 22nd Street Landing? You found it with this unit that is close to restaurants, parks, the marina, Brouwerij West, Cabrillo Beach and so much more. New vinyl plank flooring greets you as you enter this 1 level unit. The kitchen boasts a freestanding range and a refrigerator (The refrigerator is left behind by previous tenant for your use - owner is not responsible for repairs nor replacement). There is 1 car space - off street secured parking. Laundry Room onsite - not coin operated. Owner pays water/sewer only - tenant pays all other utilities. Absolutely no pets. This is a non-smoking property of ANYTHING including vape e-cigs. MAX Occupancy: 3 people.



(RLNE5627191)