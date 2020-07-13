All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like Broadcast Center Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
Broadcast Center Apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:51 PM

Broadcast Center Apartments

Open Now until 7pm
7660 Beverly Blvd · (323) 613-3827
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Your new home is going to be awesome. The price you pay is going to be even better. Get up to Eight weeks FREE when you move into select apartment homes! Conditions apply.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Mid-City West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7660 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90036
Mid-City West

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1-158 · Avail. now

$2,608

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 672 sqft

Unit 1-155 · Avail. now

$2,618

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 672 sqft

Unit 1-127 · Avail. Aug 28

$2,654

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 672 sqft

See 6+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1-122 · Avail. now

$3,108

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1016 sqft

Unit 1-121 · Avail. now

$3,180

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1016 sqft

Unit 1-224 · Avail. now

$3,199

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 991 sqft

See 13+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Broadcast Center Apartments.

Amenities

24hr laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
air conditioning
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
car charging
clubhouse
coffee bar
elevator
fire pit
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
media room
sauna
24hr laundry
We offer a variety of tour options including in person, virtual and self guided tours. Live at Broadcast Center Apartments in Los Angeles 90036 to enjoy luxury amenities and a premium location close to downtown. Just steps from The Grove and Farmers Market. Our newly redesigned, smoke free apartment homes feature granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, wine chillers, gas fireplaces and wood flooring. Our amenities include: a resort style pool and spa, an outdoor fire pit, a state of the art fitness center, on site recycling, electric vehicle charging stations, and on site gourmet market. Smart home technology including locks and thermostat available in select homes! Our pet friendly community also offers lush courtyards, subterranean parking and courtesy patrol. Guarantors welcome! BY PROVIDING YOUR PHONE NUMBER, YOU CONSENT TO RECEIVE TEXT MESSAGES. Must be 18 or older to participate in Aimco text messaging information and appointments. You may only enter the program with a mobile number that is registered to you. Message and data rates apply. The program is governed by Aimco Text Messaging Terms and Conditions provided at AimcoTextTerms.com, Aimco Text Messaging Privacy Policy provided at AimcoTextPrivacy.com and Aimco General Privacy Policy provided at AimcoPrivacy.com. Text STOP to receive stop receiving text message reminders or HELP for assistance.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $42 per applicant
Deposit: $1000
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $1000
limit: 2
rent: $60
Dogs
restrictions: Our pet-friendly homes welcome most breeds of dogs. However, because certain dogs do not thrive in a community environment, we cannot accommodate the following breeds, dogs resembling these breeds, or mixes of these breeds: Akita, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Terrier, Chow, Doberman, German Shepherd, Husky, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler and Wolf Hybrid.
Parking Details: None, assigned: $40/month. Reserved, garage parking options are available at $40 for a single space and $75 for a tandem space. Garage lot, assigned: $20/month. Assigned, gated parking in a parking garage. Tandem spaces available for $40. We allow permits for third and fourth vehicles if spaces are available.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Broadcast Center Apartments have any available units?
Broadcast Center Apartments has 25 units available starting at $2,608 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does Broadcast Center Apartments have?
Some of Broadcast Center Apartments's amenities include 24hr laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Broadcast Center Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Broadcast Center Apartments is offering the following rent specials: Your new home is going to be awesome. The price you pay is going to be even better. Get up to Eight weeks FREE when you move into select apartment homes! Conditions apply.
Is Broadcast Center Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Broadcast Center Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Broadcast Center Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Broadcast Center Apartments offers parking.
Does Broadcast Center Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Broadcast Center Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Broadcast Center Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Broadcast Center Apartments has a pool.
Does Broadcast Center Apartments have accessible units?
No, Broadcast Center Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Broadcast Center Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Broadcast Center Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Broadcast Center Apartments?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Orsini
505 N Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
The Vermont
3150 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90010
Clarington Court
3475 Clarington Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Linea
2455 S Sepulveda Blvd Unit 100
Los Angeles, CA 90064
6434-38 Shirley Ave
6434 Shirley Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91335
NMS Northridge
9710 Zelzah Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91325
3838 by CLG
3838 Dunn Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90232
Harbor Terrace Apartments
441 W 3rd St
Los Angeles, CA 90731

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity