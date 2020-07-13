Amenities

We offer a variety of tour options including in person, virtual and self guided tours. Live at Broadcast Center Apartments in Los Angeles 90036 to enjoy luxury amenities and a premium location close to downtown. Just steps from The Grove and Farmers Market. Our newly redesigned, smoke free apartment homes feature granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, wine chillers, gas fireplaces and wood flooring. Our amenities include: a resort style pool and spa, an outdoor fire pit, a state of the art fitness center, on site recycling, electric vehicle charging stations, and on site gourmet market. Smart home technology including locks and thermostat available in select homes! Our pet friendly community also offers lush courtyards, subterranean parking and courtesy patrol. Guarantors welcome! BY PROVIDING YOUR PHONE NUMBER, YOU CONSENT TO RECEIVE TEXT MESSAGES. Must be 18 or older to participate in Aimco text messaging information and appointments. You may only enter the program with a mobile number that is registered to you. Message and data rates apply. The program is governed by Aimco Text Messaging Terms and Conditions provided at AimcoTextTerms.com, Aimco Text Messaging Privacy Policy provided at AimcoTextPrivacy.com and Aimco General Privacy Policy provided at AimcoPrivacy.com. Text STOP to receive stop receiving text message reminders or HELP for assistance.