Los Angeles, CA
3223 Tareco Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3223 Tareco Drive

3223 Tareco Dr · No Longer Available
Location

3223 Tareco Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
garage
hot tub
FURNISHED HOME, Gas and Electricity INCLUDED Luxuriously furnished short or long term rental. Architectural post modern home has been recently remodeled. Brand New Hardwood Floors. This gated property is private and overlooks the hillsides of Hollywood with panoramic skyline views. First level is an open floor plan featuring a dramatic step-down living room to include modern seating, flat screen, fireplace, and media area. Impressive clerestory windows fill the room with lots of light and wall to wall glass sliders leading to a deck for outdoor dining or relaxing. The modern kitchen includes an artists abstract mosaic wall, center island, Ceasarstone counters, high-end appliances and built-in Miele expresso/coffee machine. The dining room includes an expansive slider to an additional balcony, with a signature modern, walnut dining table that seats 12. Second level has an additional media/office with barn doors (can be converted to bedroom). A luxurious master suite features fireplace, walk-in closet & balcony. Master bathroom includes a electronic Toto toilet, steam shower, sunken soaking tub, and dual sinks. There are 2 additional bedrooms with queen beds and 2 additional bathrooms. There is a 2 car garage and laundry area. Lounge on the private courtyard with lounge seating and a private hot tub under the stars. Property is 10 minutes to Warner Brothers, Universal, NBC, ABC, and Disney.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3223 Tareco Drive have any available units?
3223 Tareco Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3223 Tareco Drive have?
Some of 3223 Tareco Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3223 Tareco Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3223 Tareco Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3223 Tareco Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3223 Tareco Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3223 Tareco Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3223 Tareco Drive offers parking.
Does 3223 Tareco Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3223 Tareco Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3223 Tareco Drive have a pool?
No, 3223 Tareco Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3223 Tareco Drive have accessible units?
No, 3223 Tareco Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3223 Tareco Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3223 Tareco Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

