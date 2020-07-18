315 W 7th St

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel range

FANTASTIC, 2,200 SQ FT, MIXED-USE SPACE W/ 2-CAR PARKING, FULL KITCHEN, 1-1/2 BATHS, 1-CAR GARAGE IDEAL FOR STUDIO, STOREFRONT OR LIGHT MANUFACTURING - Approx. 2200 Sq Ft

400 Sq Ft of Storefront

1,800 Sq Ft of Living/Mixed Use Space

Wide 1-Car Garage + 1-Car Carport

Entire Space Spread Over 4 Sections

1st Section (19x19) w/ 7th Street Frontage Ideal for Showroom, Boutique or Business Use

2nd Section w/ Office Nook (5x8), Open Space (15.5x21) & 1/2 Bath

3rd Section (21x31) w/ Full Bath, Beautiful Kitchen w/ Granite Countertops, Custom Cabinets & Stainless Steel Stove, Hood, D/W & Direct Access to Garage & Rear Entry

4th Section (30x21 total) w/ Wide 1-Car Garage Space & Enclosed (13.5x16.5) Room w/ W/D Hook-Ups

Polished Concrete Floor in 1st Section/Storefront & Hardwood Laminate Throughout

Open Beam Ceilings, Track Lighting & Lots of Natural Light

Fully Gated Rear Area

No Pets & Nonsmoking Only



SHOWN BY APPT ONLY

AVAILABLE 2/1/19 OR POSSIBLY SOONER



