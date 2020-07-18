All apartments in Los Angeles
315 W 7th St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

315 W 7th St

315 West 7th Street · No Longer Available
Location

315 West 7th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90731
Central San Pedro

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
range
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
FANTASTIC, 2,200 SQ FT, MIXED-USE SPACE W/ 2-CAR PARKING, FULL KITCHEN, 1-1/2 BATHS, 1-CAR GARAGE IDEAL FOR STUDIO, STOREFRONT OR LIGHT MANUFACTURING - Approx. 2200 Sq Ft
400 Sq Ft of Storefront
1,800 Sq Ft of Living/Mixed Use Space
Wide 1-Car Garage + 1-Car Carport
Entire Space Spread Over 4 Sections
1st Section (19x19) w/ 7th Street Frontage Ideal for Showroom, Boutique or Business Use
2nd Section w/ Office Nook (5x8), Open Space (15.5x21) & 1/2 Bath
3rd Section (21x31) w/ Full Bath, Beautiful Kitchen w/ Granite Countertops, Custom Cabinets & Stainless Steel Stove, Hood, D/W & Direct Access to Garage & Rear Entry
4th Section (30x21 total) w/ Wide 1-Car Garage Space & Enclosed (13.5x16.5) Room w/ W/D Hook-Ups
Polished Concrete Floor in 1st Section/Storefront & Hardwood Laminate Throughout
Open Beam Ceilings, Track Lighting & Lots of Natural Light
Fully Gated Rear Area
No Pets & Nonsmoking Only

SHOWN BY APPT ONLY
AVAILABLE 2/1/19 OR POSSIBLY SOONER

(RLNE4597376)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 315 W 7th St have any available units?
315 W 7th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 315 W 7th St have?
Some of 315 W 7th St's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 315 W 7th St currently offering any rent specials?
315 W 7th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 315 W 7th St pet-friendly?
No, 315 W 7th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 315 W 7th St offer parking?
Yes, 315 W 7th St offers parking.
Does 315 W 7th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 315 W 7th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 315 W 7th St have a pool?
No, 315 W 7th St does not have a pool.
Does 315 W 7th St have accessible units?
No, 315 W 7th St does not have accessible units.
Does 315 W 7th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 315 W 7th St has units with dishwashers.
