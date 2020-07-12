/
central san pedro
430 Apartments for rent in Central San Pedro, Los Angeles, CA
329 Units Available
550 Harborfront
550 S Palos Verdes St., Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,025
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,795
1037 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,815
1604 sqft
COMING TO SAN PEDRO, CA | SPRING 2020. 550 Harborfront is a new luxury apartment community unlike anything else in San Pedro. Your future home is at the center of the city’s evolving waterfront, just steps from the harbor and upcoming public market.
24 Units Available
The Vue
255 W 5th St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,985
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1235 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,490
1479 sqft
Close to Long Beach, these luxurious units offer granite countertops, hardwood floors and fully equipped kitchens. Wheelchair-accessible and pet-friendly. On-site laundry facilities. Swimming pool and tennis court.
4 Units Available
Harbor Terrace Apartments
441 W 3rd St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,450
415 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,895
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
850 sqft
Harbor Terrace is a vibrant apartment community located in San Pedro, Southern California, the gateway to the world.
10 Units Available
San Pedro Bank Lofts
407 W 7th St, Lomita, CA
Studio
$1,955
1222 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,325
1525 sqft
Great location in San Pedro's artist district. Reach Long Beach via I-710 and Los Angeles via I-110. Retrofitted Bank of San Pedro offers unique residences with amenities like hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances.
1 Unit Available
451 W 1st Street Unit 3
451 West 1st Street, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
845 sqft
8 Bedrooms
Ask
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease on or before June 30, 2020.
1 Unit Available
1144 S. Palos Verdes S
1144 South Palos Verdes Street, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
510 sqft
What a location! Our building offers privacy and great ocean views, laundry facility and a beautiful maintained landscaping. Additional parking available. ***Extra Storage available***. .
1 Unit Available
986 W 9th Street
986 West 9th Street, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1400 sqft
Call Roger Hart for more info or showing at (310)350-1749. Tastefully remodeled 3 bed, 3 bath, approx. 1400 sf townhome style apartment in the desirable Vista Del Oro neighborhood.
1 Unit Available
431 W. 1st Street
431 West 1st Street, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
1660 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.
1 Unit Available
643 West 17th Street
643 West 17th Street, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
900 sqft
Back unit of recently remodeled duplex in family-friendly community. Updates include brand new wood-like flooring, new white carrara quartz kitchen countertops, fresh paint, stove and refrigerator.
1 Unit Available
339 W. 6th Street
339 West 6th Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,450
2000 sqft
Commercial space For Lease. Conveniently located near shops, restaurants and more. Just minutes away from the110 freeway and Vincent Thomas bridge. This space is equipped with tattoo parlor style.
1 Unit Available
630 S. Centre Street - 680-A S. Centre Street
630 S Centre St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$600
500 sqft
Small office / retail space at Center Street Lofts. Convenient commercial space located in the heart of San Pedro. Located near shops, restaurants, Harbor, Freeway, and Vincent Thomas Bridge.
1 Unit Available
651 West 12th Street
651 West 12th Street, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,275
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent *** - Address: 651 W.
1 Unit Available
952 W 18
952 West 18th Street, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 2 bedroom unit with 2 bathrooms. Large living room with fireplace. Washer and dryer hookups in kitchen. Has outside balcony and some view of harbor,city lights and bridge. Wood flooring thru out plus a 2 car tandem garage and storage room.
1 Unit Available
336 W 1st Street
336 West 1st Street, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
800 sqft
** HALF OFF YOUR FIRST MONTH'S REST** Beautifully remodeled with view of the harbor! This unit has gone through major renovation.
1 Unit Available
469 W. Oliver St.
469 West Oliver Street, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
790 sqft
Large two and three bedroom apartments. Laundry facility, near schools, shopping centers,public transportation, 110 fwy and the San Pedro port. Call today to view this cozy unit!. . Amenities: Laundry Room, Courtyard, Private Garage, Large Unit.
1 Unit Available
576 1/2 14th St
576 1/2 W 14th St, Los Angeles, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,995
1500 sqft
14th St - Property Id: 280276 | Contacts 14 576 1/2 W. 14th St is a 2019 New Construction unit.
Results within 1 mile of Central San Pedro
4 Units Available
Harborview
1286 W Capitol Dr, Lomita, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,295
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,685
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,780
1300 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
4 Units Available
Marine View Apartment Homes
2905 S Cabrillo Ave, Rolling Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,745
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
1020 sqft
Located near the 710 and 110 freeways, this development is convenient and beautiful. Apartment amenities include custom cabinets, dining areas, garages, mirrored closet doors and plush carpets. The community is also close to public transportation.
1 Unit Available
865 W 30th Street
865 West 30th Street, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1355 sqft
Pride of Ownership...property sits at the top of the street, Beautifully maintained home, walking distance to the ocean. New kitchen, new appliances, granite counter tops. Attached dining room with sliding glass doors to the ocean breeze.
1 Unit Available
2808 S Carolina Street
2808 Carolina Street, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
880 sqft
Cute 2 bedroom, 1 bath house in the Point Fermin area of San Pedro. House feature a spacious eat-in kitchen, new stove and microwave, new flooring, and indoor laundry hookups. There is a a small backyard with a shed for extra storage.
1 Unit Available
1453 Silvius Avenue
1453 Silvius Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
824 sqft
PANORAMIC VIEWS of the OCEAN and CATALINA. You will be able to see the most incredible SUNRISES and SUNSETS.
1 Unit Available
1356 W 17th St
1356 W 17th St, Los Angeles, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,900
2090 sqft
Harbor View House in Vista Del Oro - Impressive views abound, this Vista Del Oro home surprises sitting up and over San Pedro with city light and harbor views. Charming street side appeal and big views from the Master Bedroom & Patios.
1 Unit Available
1272 W 15th St
1272 West 15th Street, Los Angeles, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2019 sqft
San Pedro 4 bedroom, 3 Bath Home with yard and Deck! - Welcome to this Tudor Style home with lots of character and charm with private master suite with access that leads to a roof top deck and patio.
1 Unit Available
1293 W 22nd St
1293 West 22nd Street, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1100 sqft
Welcome home to this lovely property located in the best neighborhood of San Pedro's very desirable Vista del Oro area. This is the front house of a duplex located on the corner of 19th and Patton.
