3 Beverly Glenn

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage fireplace internet access furnished

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Modern, clean and furnished bright 2 bedrooms 2 bath unit with high ceilings. Living room with Fireplace and balcony looking at a view. Top floor unit it has a private washer and dryer in the unit. You just need your clothes.

2 private parking in the garage with also a rooftop deck to enjoy. 2-3 month lease only. All rent paid upfront plus security rent paid upfront. WIFI INCLUDED IN THE RENT PLUS UTILITIES. Rent is based on a 30-day cycle.

Rent from March 9th - May 9th is at $4600 a month paid in advance. Any additional dates Will be prorated accordingly. Dates can be slightly flexible.



Close to Century City shopping, Beverly Hills, Santa Monica, and the Beach.