Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3 Beverly Glenn

3 Beverly Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

3 Beverly Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Westlake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Modern, clean and furnished bright 2 bedrooms 2 bath unit with high ceilings. Living room with Fireplace and balcony looking at a view. Top floor unit it has a private washer and dryer in the unit. You just need your clothes.
2 private parking in the garage with also a rooftop deck to enjoy. 2-3 month lease only. All rent paid upfront plus security rent paid upfront. WIFI INCLUDED IN THE RENT PLUS UTILITIES. Rent is based on a 30-day cycle.
Rent from March 9th - May 9th is at $4600 a month paid in advance. Any additional dates Will be prorated accordingly. Dates can be slightly flexible.

Close to Century City shopping, Beverly Hills, Santa Monica, and the Beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3 Beverly Glenn have any available units?
3 Beverly Glenn doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3 Beverly Glenn have?
Some of 3 Beverly Glenn's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3 Beverly Glenn currently offering any rent specials?
3 Beverly Glenn is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3 Beverly Glenn pet-friendly?
No, 3 Beverly Glenn is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3 Beverly Glenn offer parking?
Yes, 3 Beverly Glenn offers parking.
Does 3 Beverly Glenn have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3 Beverly Glenn offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3 Beverly Glenn have a pool?
No, 3 Beverly Glenn does not have a pool.
Does 3 Beverly Glenn have accessible units?
No, 3 Beverly Glenn does not have accessible units.
Does 3 Beverly Glenn have units with dishwashers?
No, 3 Beverly Glenn does not have units with dishwashers.
