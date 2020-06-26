All apartments in Los Angeles
2513 MAYBERRY Street
Last updated August 20 2019 at 2:36 AM

2513 MAYBERRY Street

2513 Mayberry Street · No Longer Available
Location

2513 Mayberry Street, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Greater Echo Park Elysian

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Beautifully remodeled guest house style duplex in the heart of Silver Lake. Open Floorplan in living room with view of pool and garden. Perfect for indoor/outdoor living. Bamboo flooring with Saltillo tile accents. Original 1940s handcrafted brick fireplace. Central heat and air conditioning with ceiling fan in each room. Light and bright, freshly painted throughout with gorgeous raised kitchen. New cabinets with granite and butcher block countertops plus farmhouse sink. Grey ceramic tile flooring. Built in desk/office with view of pool. New appliances. Bright bedroom with walk-in closet. Fresh bathroom with turquoise subway tiles, new cabinet with stone mosaic flooring. Gorgeous shared redone sparkling pool with Pebble finish. Area for gardening. Al fresco dining with BBQ. Washer and Dryer. Super close to a variety of popular restaurants, bars and Silver Lake shops.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2513 MAYBERRY Street have any available units?
2513 MAYBERRY Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2513 MAYBERRY Street have?
Some of 2513 MAYBERRY Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2513 MAYBERRY Street currently offering any rent specials?
2513 MAYBERRY Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2513 MAYBERRY Street pet-friendly?
No, 2513 MAYBERRY Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2513 MAYBERRY Street offer parking?
Yes, 2513 MAYBERRY Street offers parking.
Does 2513 MAYBERRY Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2513 MAYBERRY Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2513 MAYBERRY Street have a pool?
Yes, 2513 MAYBERRY Street has a pool.
Does 2513 MAYBERRY Street have accessible units?
No, 2513 MAYBERRY Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2513 MAYBERRY Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2513 MAYBERRY Street has units with dishwashers.
