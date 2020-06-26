2513 MAYBERRY Street

Amenities

Beautifully remodeled guest house style duplex in the heart of Silver Lake. Open Floorplan in living room with view of pool and garden. Perfect for indoor/outdoor living. Bamboo flooring with Saltillo tile accents. Original 1940s handcrafted brick fireplace. Central heat and air conditioning with ceiling fan in each room. Light and bright, freshly painted throughout with gorgeous raised kitchen. New cabinets with granite and butcher block countertops plus farmhouse sink. Grey ceramic tile flooring. Built in desk/office with view of pool. New appliances. Bright bedroom with walk-in closet. Fresh bathroom with turquoise subway tiles, new cabinet with stone mosaic flooring. Gorgeous shared redone sparkling pool with Pebble finish. Area for gardening. Al fresco dining with BBQ. Washer and Dryer. Super close to a variety of popular restaurants, bars and Silver Lake shops.