The LC
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:03 PM

The LC

710 N El Centro Ave · (323) 741-5872
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

710 N El Centro Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Hollywood

Price and availability

VERIFIED 32 MIN AGO

Studio

Unit 110 · Avail. Jul 23

$2,365

Studio · 1 Bath · 933 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 315 · Avail. Jul 16

$2,665

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 603 sqft

Unit 324 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,705

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 659 sqft

Unit 320 · Avail. Sep 1

$2,760

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 659 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 304 · Avail. now

$3,646

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 953 sqft

Unit 302 · Avail. Aug 1

$4,140

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1303 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The LC.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
parking
24hr gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
alarm system
bbq/grill
business center
car charging
cc payments
e-payments
fire pit
green community
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
key fob access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
Heres our story fun, vibrant living in a new boutique apartment community full of great design, personality and modern amenities. All in a location that brings the best of Larchmont Village to your doorstep and the best of L.A. within easy reach. A fresh take on home in a place you know and love. This is the LC.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6 months, 12 months, 13 months, 15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $1540 (studio, 1 bedroom); $2080 (2 Bedroom); $2500 (3 bedroom)
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $500
fee:
limit: 2
rent:
restrictions: Some breed restrictions.
Dogs
rent: $65
Cats
rent: $45
Parking Details: Garage parking.
Storage Details: $72-$108
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does The LC have any available units?
The LC has 6 units available starting at $2,365 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does The LC have?
Some of The LC's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The LC currently offering any rent specials?
The LC is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The LC pet-friendly?
Yes, The LC is pet friendly.
Does The LC offer parking?
Yes, The LC offers parking.
Does The LC have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The LC offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The LC have a pool?
No, The LC does not have a pool.
Does The LC have accessible units?
Yes, The LC has accessible units.
Does The LC have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The LC has units with dishwashers.

