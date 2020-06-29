Lease Length: 6 months, 12 months, 13 months, 15+ monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $1540 (studio, 1 bedroom); $2080 (2 Bedroom); $2500 (3 bedroom)
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $500
fee:
limit: 2
rent:
restrictions: Some breed restrictions.
Parking Details: Garage parking.
Storage Details: $72-$108
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.