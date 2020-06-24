249 South Occidental Boulevard

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking pool garage

Enjoy city living in this charming and bright 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom Corner unit with Private Balcony. Enjoy wood floors, original wood beam ceilings, and built in bookcases. Entertaining is fun and easy in the open kitchen with extensive cabinet space. Arrange your wardrobe in the large walk-in closet with built-in amenities. This unit includes A/C, heater, one parking space in the gated parking garage, water, and trash. Secure access building with open air space, pool, on site laundry, and responsive management. Great location in Mid-City/Koreatown central to Downtown Los Angeles, Hollywood, Koreatown, metros, the best restaurants and entertainment venues, Target, and Starbucks. Contact Sarah to set up an appointment to view the unit before it goes off the market!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4462660)