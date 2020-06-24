All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
249 South Occidental Boulevard
249 South Occidental Boulevard

Location

249 South Occidental Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90057
Rampart Village

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
garage
walk in closets
Enjoy city living in this charming and bright 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom Corner unit with Private Balcony. Enjoy wood floors, original wood beam ceilings, and built in bookcases. Entertaining is fun and easy in the open kitchen with extensive cabinet space. Arrange your wardrobe in the large walk-in closet with built-in amenities. This unit includes A/C, heater, one parking space in the gated parking garage, water, and trash. Secure access building with open air space, pool, on site laundry, and responsive management. Great location in Mid-City/Koreatown central to Downtown Los Angeles, Hollywood, Koreatown, metros, the best restaurants and entertainment venues, Target, and Starbucks. Contact Sarah to set up an appointment to view the unit before it goes off the market!

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 249 South Occidental Boulevard have any available units?
249 South Occidental Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 249 South Occidental Boulevard have?
Some of 249 South Occidental Boulevard's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 249 South Occidental Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
249 South Occidental Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 249 South Occidental Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 249 South Occidental Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 249 South Occidental Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 249 South Occidental Boulevard offers parking.
Does 249 South Occidental Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 249 South Occidental Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 249 South Occidental Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 249 South Occidental Boulevard has a pool.
Does 249 South Occidental Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 249 South Occidental Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 249 South Occidental Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 249 South Occidental Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
