Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
2405 BOONE Avenue
Last updated June 29 2019 at 2:16 AM

2405 BOONE Avenue

2405 Boone Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2405 Boone Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
new construction
Private & gated new construction in the highly coveted Silver Triangle! Step into this light-filled masterpiece and be greeted by spacious living room and dining area with fireplace and floor-to-ceiling doors opening to a large deck with fire-pit - perfect for entertaining! The gorgeous kitchen has top of the line appliances, including a double oven, and an oversized island with breakfast bar. The second floor has 3 bedrooms, all with glass sliding doors & balconies, and two are connected by a jack and jill bathroom. The luxurious master suite boasts two walk in closets and an amazing bathroom with double vanity, sunken tub and large shower. This home also includes a built-in office nook, upstairs laundry room, and an Elan home automation system including 2 surround sound systems with electronic blinds. This fabulous home offers the opportunity to experience Venice living at its finest - only a stone's throw from the beach, farmer's market, Abbot Kinney and Rose Ave!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2405 BOONE Avenue have any available units?
2405 BOONE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2405 BOONE Avenue have?
Some of 2405 BOONE Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2405 BOONE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2405 BOONE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2405 BOONE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2405 BOONE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2405 BOONE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2405 BOONE Avenue offers parking.
Does 2405 BOONE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2405 BOONE Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2405 BOONE Avenue have a pool?
No, 2405 BOONE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2405 BOONE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2405 BOONE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2405 BOONE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2405 BOONE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
