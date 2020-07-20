2405 BOONE Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher new construction parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking new construction

Private & gated new construction in the highly coveted Silver Triangle! Step into this light-filled masterpiece and be greeted by spacious living room and dining area with fireplace and floor-to-ceiling doors opening to a large deck with fire-pit - perfect for entertaining! The gorgeous kitchen has top of the line appliances, including a double oven, and an oversized island with breakfast bar. The second floor has 3 bedrooms, all with glass sliding doors & balconies, and two are connected by a jack and jill bathroom. The luxurious master suite boasts two walk in closets and an amazing bathroom with double vanity, sunken tub and large shower. This home also includes a built-in office nook, upstairs laundry room, and an Elan home automation system including 2 surround sound systems with electronic blinds. This fabulous home offers the opportunity to experience Venice living at its finest - only a stone's throw from the beach, farmer's market, Abbot Kinney and Rose Ave!