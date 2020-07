Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator bathtub carpet garbage disposal oven range stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse elevator 24hr gym on-site laundry parking garage lobby package receiving bbq/grill courtyard

Originally constructed in 1925 as the Edwards & Wildey building, Milano Lofts was meticulously converted to loft style residences in 2005. Located in the heart of the Financial Core of Downtown LA, Milano offers unbeatable walkability to all of downtown's best restaurants, shopping and transit. The art decco style exterior and lobby of the building is both classic and modern at the same time. The lofts are bright and spacious with an urban flair that will appeal to the most discerning of downtown's residents. Easy access to the Metro Link (7ths Street stop), the I10 and 110 freeways.