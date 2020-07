23255 Windom Street

Amenities

BEAUTIFUL CUL-DE-SAC HOUSE IN THE PRESTIGIOUS WEST HILLS NEIGHBORHOOD; 2736 SQ FT; GREAT INTERIOR LAYOUT INCLUDES SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM, FAMILY ROOM, FORMAL DINING ROOM, BREAKFAST NOOK, OPEN KITCHEN AS WELL AS 4 BEDROOMS & 3 BATHS; CATHEDRAL CEILINGS; WET BAR AND FIREPLACE IN FAMILY ROOM; MASTER BATH HAS SEPARATE TUB AND SHOWER; CENTRAL AIR; INDIVIDUAL LAUNDRY ROOM; 3-CAR ATTACHED GARAGE WITH A BONUS ROOM; BACK YARD WITH COVERED PATIO AND PAVER DECK; GRASS IS TO PUT IN SOON; NEAR PRESTIGIOUS CHAMINADE HIGH SCHOOL; EXCELLENT POMELO ELEMENTARY SCHOOL, HALE JUNIOR HIGH & AWARD-WINNING EL CAMINO HIGH SCHOOL; WALKING DISTANCE TO PARKS, SUPER MARKET, HOSPITAL, RESTAURANTS & POSTAL OFFICE; NEAR WEST FIELD SHOPPING CENTER, VILLAGE & WARNER CENTER; ENJOY WEST VALLEY SERENE LIFE.