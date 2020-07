Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry stainless steel hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool internet access cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill car charging courtyard dog grooming area dog park e-payments online portal package receiving smoke-free community

AVA is a brand new living space ready for you to make it yours. Our studio, one-, and two-bedroom floor plans feature kitchens with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and tile backsplashes. Apartments feature hard-surface plank flooring, an in-unit washer/dryer, and select units feature sliding barn doors for customizing your space. Hang out with friends in the chill spaces with lounge seating and WiFi, or feel the burn in the fully-loaded, 5,000 sq. ft. fitness center. Take a dip in the pool. Whatever you want, the possibilities are endless at AVA Hollywood at La Pietra Place.