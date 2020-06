Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

This sweet bottom unit comes with amazing views and its own parking space! Completely remodeled, this is the perfect place to call home after a long, hectic day. Brand new appliances and a separate laundry room complete this perfect Hollywood Hills nook. You will love watching the sunsets while enjoying the breeze on the super spacious front patio. Landlord pays all utilities (not cable). This is it!