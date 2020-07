20077 Pienza Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters ice maker oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

GORGEOUS 2 BEDROOM, 2.5 BATH HOME BUILT IN 2004 FOR RENT! OPEN FLOOR PLAN, HIGH CEILINGS, RECESSED LIGHTING, LIVING ROOM, GOURMET KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERS, LOFT OVERLOOKING POOL MAY BE USED AS 3RD BEDROOM, MASTER SUITE WITH WALK-IN CLOSET, TUMBLE TILED BACK SPLASH IN KITCHEN & BATHROOMS, PLUSH CARPET. 2 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE WITH DIRECT ACCESS. REFRIGERATOR INCLUDED; WASHER & DRYER HOOK UPS IN THE GARAGE. CLOSE TO SHOPPING, DINING & HIKING TRAILS. GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD WITH COMMUNITY SPARKLING POOL & SPA. THIS IS A MUST SEE!

PATIO IN BACKYARD WITH FRUIT TREE.