19945 Hatton Street

Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Winnetka Home! Ready for Move In! - This beautiful Winnetka home is located in a nice pocket of residential homes. The home features 3 Bedrooms along with 1 full bathroom and another bathroom with stand up shower. The kitchen has plenty of cabinet and counter space, eating area and a large pantry off the kitchen. There are beautiful original hardwood floors throughout. The living room has recessed lighting, lots of windows, access to the back patio area and decorative fireplace. Off the living room is a formal eating area. The laundry area is off the kitchen and will fit full size washer and dryer. The home has central heating and air conditioning and dual pane windows. The backyard is beautiful with a covered sitting area, large grassy lawn, mature fruit trees, automatic sprinklers, and adorable play house for the kids. There is an attached two car garage with spacious driveway. The home has great curb appeal. The home is move in ready. No smoking. Gardener included. Tenant pays all utilities with landlord contributing a percentage towards water. Landlord will consider smaller, mature pets with additional security deposit (breed restrictions do apply.) Please contact Shannon Greene at (818) 792-9515/text are good, too, (818) 366-8812 office or email shannon.greene@prellis.com to schedule a viewing.



(RLNE5820938)