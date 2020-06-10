All apartments in Los Angeles
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
19945 Hatton Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

19945 Hatton Street

19945 Hatton Street · (818) 366-8812 ext. 105
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

19945 Hatton Street, Los Angeles, CA 91306
Winnetka

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 19945 Hatton Street · Avail. now

$3,050

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1397 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Winnetka Home! Ready for Move In! - This beautiful Winnetka home is located in a nice pocket of residential homes. The home features 3 Bedrooms along with 1 full bathroom and another bathroom with stand up shower. The kitchen has plenty of cabinet and counter space, eating area and a large pantry off the kitchen. There are beautiful original hardwood floors throughout. The living room has recessed lighting, lots of windows, access to the back patio area and decorative fireplace. Off the living room is a formal eating area. The laundry area is off the kitchen and will fit full size washer and dryer. The home has central heating and air conditioning and dual pane windows. The backyard is beautiful with a covered sitting area, large grassy lawn, mature fruit trees, automatic sprinklers, and adorable play house for the kids. There is an attached two car garage with spacious driveway. The home has great curb appeal. The home is move in ready. No smoking. Gardener included. Tenant pays all utilities with landlord contributing a percentage towards water. Landlord will consider smaller, mature pets with additional security deposit (breed restrictions do apply.) Please contact Shannon Greene at (818) 792-9515/text are good, too, (818) 366-8812 office or email shannon.greene@prellis.com to schedule a viewing.

(RLNE5820938)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19945 Hatton Street have any available units?
19945 Hatton Street has a unit available for $3,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 19945 Hatton Street have?
Some of 19945 Hatton Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19945 Hatton Street currently offering any rent specials?
19945 Hatton Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19945 Hatton Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 19945 Hatton Street is pet friendly.
Does 19945 Hatton Street offer parking?
Yes, 19945 Hatton Street does offer parking.
Does 19945 Hatton Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19945 Hatton Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19945 Hatton Street have a pool?
No, 19945 Hatton Street does not have a pool.
Does 19945 Hatton Street have accessible units?
No, 19945 Hatton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 19945 Hatton Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 19945 Hatton Street does not have units with dishwashers.
