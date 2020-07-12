/
winnetka
242 Apartments for rent in Winnetka, Los Angeles, CA
Alder
19401 Parthenia St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,760
602 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,035
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,485
1111 sqft
Brand new units feature hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Property offers residents a pool, billiard room, hot tub and clubhouse. Gym and yoga. Pet-friendly, with dog grooming area.
Twenty2Eleven Apartments
20211 Sherman Way, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,505
462 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,670
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to shopping at Northridge Mall, Topanga Plaza and the Promenade. Community amenities include on-site laundry, pool, and BBQ grill. Units feature dishwasher, extra storage and fireplace.
20122 Elkwood St
20122 Elkwood Street, Los Angeles, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,700
2035 sqft
Beautiful 4BR 3BA Home in Canoga Park - This beautiful home features 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, and over 2,000 sqft of living space, Plantation shutters and wood blinds throughout, a stunning patio cover made for entertaining.
20838 W Kittridge St
20838 Kittridge Street, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
440 sqft
Kittridge ADU - Property Id: 308802 Separate Unit detached from the main house with a private back yard and private entrance. New construction, with high-end finish and attention to detail.
20234 Cantara Street
20234 Cantara Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,375
427 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Move in ready studio apartment available now. Second floor unit in security building with gated entry. Granite countertops in kitchen. Light and bright inside. Park like setting with pool and spa. Pet okay under 20lbs. Near CSUN.
20160 Bryant Street A
20160 Bryant Street, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
648 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fantastic light and bright unit located on a great tree line street in winnetka.
8400 Fullbright Avenue
8400 Fullbright Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
3+2 WINNETKA HOME - RENOVATED ENTERTAINER'S DELIGHT WITH POOL! - This beautifully renovated 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch-style home is not to be missed! Conveniently located to nearby shopping, restaurants, businesses and CSUN.
7956 Lurline Avenue
7956 Lurline Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,095
1401 sqft
This 3 bedroom/2 bath home has a 2 car detached garage and sits on a corner lot in Winnetka. Recently remodeled, the kitchen boasts granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances.
8820 Jumilla Avenue
8820 Jumilla Ave, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1413 sqft
Single-Story Home conveniently located in the heart of Northridge within walking distance of Northridge Fashion Center. Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath SFR light & bright open floor plan with newer paint. Kitchen includes gas range with granite counters.
7515 Winnetka Avenue #102
7515 Winnetka Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1165 sqft
7515 Winnetka Avenue #102 Available 08/11/20 COMING SOON! Double Master in Winnetka! - San Fernando Valley Townhome located on Winnetka between Saticoy Street and Runnymede Street in the city of Winnetka. This home offers 2 Bedrooms, 2.
Results within 1 mile of Winnetka
Mira
21425 Vanowen Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,129
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,571
1046 sqft
Experience an eccentric modern oasis that is in a league of its own at the heart of Warner Center, LA’s fastest growing community. Mira Warner Center fuses contemporary design and deluxe amenities with a metro vibe.
Symmetry
19535 West Nordhoff St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,805
569 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,971
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,605
1061 sqft
Brand new apartments now leasing online! Offering virtual tours and online leasing so you may secure your never been lived in apartment from the comfort of your home.
Terrena Apartment Homes
9400 Corbin Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,845
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,415
1189 sqft
Central Los Angeles location with easy access to the 405, 101 and 188 freeways. Community has plenty of beautiful shared spaces for socializing. Spacious, open apartments with built-in desks and huge baths.
Le Blanc Apartment Homes
21501 Roscoe Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,392
1236 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,676
1462 sqft
Our luxury apartments offer a full package of stainless steel energy-efficient appliances (refrigerator, oven, microwave, dishwasher), premium Moen fixtures, electric fireplaces, granite countertops, tile flooring, private master suites, and in-unit
Vert
6606 Variel Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,085
524 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,195
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1140 sqft
VERT combines the best of eco-friendly living with the high-quality features and amenities you want in your next community. We designed each open-concept floor plan to maximize space, so you have room to live, work, and play.
Avalon Warner Place
21050 Vanowen St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,940
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,426
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A short walk from the Los Angeles River and the Hart Street Elementary School, these one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments are beautifully appointed with hardwood floors, carpeting and walk-in closets.
Bella Vista At Warner Ridge
6150 De Soto Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,987
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,615
1259 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,349
1427 sqft
Near the Ventura Freeway, Warner Center, and Westfield Topanga Shopping Mall. One- and two-bedroom apartments with granite counters, kitchen islands, walk-in closets, and hardwood floors. Small dogs and cats allowed with deposit.
AMLI Warner Center
21200 Kittridge St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,928
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,459
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,304
1375 sqft
Woodland Hills apartment complex near Westfield Topanga Canyon shopping center. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with hardwood floors, in-suite laundry facilities, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Pets welcome. Amenities include a pool and 24-hour gym.
Cornerstone
8609 De Soto Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,510
471 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,725
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,020
867 sqft
Charming, updated luxury apartments near 118 and 101. Recently renovated to include hardwood floors, fireplaces and new carpeting. Furnished properties available. On-site amenities include pools, a gym and a hot tub area.
Chatsworth Pointe
8900 Topanga Canyon Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,705
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,245
938 sqft
Very close to local Metro bus line, and near Chatsworth Reservoir and Chatsworth Oaks Park. Recently renovated one- and two-bedroom apartments come with air conditioning, fireplace, all appliances, and walk-in closets. On-site pool, gym, more.
The Enclave at Warner Center Apartment Homes
6710 Variel Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,958
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,473
1096 sqft
Discover a New Way of Living in Woodland Hills, CA Introducing The Enclave at Warner Center Apartments—your next move in upscale apartment living, right in the heart of the San Fernando Valley.
Carillon Apartment Homes
6301 DeSoto Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,844
603 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,928
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,378
1198 sqft
Studio to 3-bedroom apartments centrally located in Los Angeles. This community features a resort-style pool and luxury touches in units, including cherry wood cabinets, granite-inspired countertops, and French doors.
Eton Warner
6701 Eton Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,945
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,355
1146 sqft
One- and two-story loft-style apartments are packed full of premium amenities. From hardwood floors and ceiling fans to resort-style attractions, this community provides tenants with a relentless sense of luxury.
Artisan Square
19200 Nordhoff St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,711
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,110
1443 sqft
Stylish one- and two-bedroom townhomes near Northridge Fashion Center Mall. Amenities include fireplaces, attached garages, patio/balconies, and walk-in closets. Tenants have use of the pool, playground, gym, and business center. Small dogs and cats allowed.
