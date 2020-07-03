19551 Haynes Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking garage new construction

Amazing family home - 90% new construction completed in 2018, full of natural light. 4 Bedrooms, 3 baths with a true master suite offering one walk in and 2nd huge closet with mirrored sliding doors. All new interior and exterior doors, windows; Custom kitchen with white shaker cabinets/steel grey quartz counters. Beautiful customs baths. Vinyl flooring throughout the home that mimics wood. Luxury vinyl is generally high-quality and the seams they create, enhance the wood look. Never be afraid of scratches or moisture problems. All new s/s/ appliances All Appliances included - Washer/Dryer, Stove/Oven, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal New electrical, plumbing, HVAC, , fences, gates hardscaping, drought tolerant landscaping, sprinkler and drip systems, gated 2 cars fully finished detached garage + carport . You won't find another rental home like this. Conveniently location near everything – a couple of blocks from Tarzana, near Corbin and Victory. The home sits on a nice quiet tree-lined street, one of the best neighborhoods in Reseda. What more could you ask for? You'll be happy to call this your new home. All you need is excellent credit and good references. Owner holds active Real Estate License. Please do not approach the property without listing agent.