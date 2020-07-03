All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 30 2020 at 3:53 PM

19551 Haynes Street

19551 Haynes Street · No Longer Available
Location

19551 Haynes Street, Los Angeles, CA 91335
Reseda

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
new construction
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
new construction
Amazing family home - 90% new construction completed in 2018, full of natural light. 4 Bedrooms, 3 baths with a true master suite offering one walk in and 2nd huge closet with mirrored sliding doors. All new interior and exterior doors, windows; Custom kitchen with white shaker cabinets/steel grey quartz counters. Beautiful customs baths. Vinyl flooring throughout the home that mimics wood. Luxury vinyl is generally high-quality and the seams they create, enhance the wood look. Never be afraid of scratches or moisture problems. All new s/s/ appliances All Appliances included - Washer/Dryer, Stove/Oven, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal New electrical, plumbing, HVAC, , fences, gates hardscaping, drought tolerant landscaping, sprinkler and drip systems, gated 2 cars fully finished detached garage + carport . You won't find another rental home like this. Conveniently location near everything – a couple of blocks from Tarzana, near Corbin and Victory. The home sits on a nice quiet tree-lined street, one of the best neighborhoods in Reseda. What more could you ask for? You'll be happy to call this your new home. All you need is excellent credit and good references. Owner holds active Real Estate License. Please do not approach the property without listing agent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19551 Haynes Street have any available units?
19551 Haynes Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 19551 Haynes Street have?
Some of 19551 Haynes Street's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19551 Haynes Street currently offering any rent specials?
19551 Haynes Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19551 Haynes Street pet-friendly?
No, 19551 Haynes Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 19551 Haynes Street offer parking?
Yes, 19551 Haynes Street offers parking.
Does 19551 Haynes Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19551 Haynes Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19551 Haynes Street have a pool?
No, 19551 Haynes Street does not have a pool.
Does 19551 Haynes Street have accessible units?
No, 19551 Haynes Street does not have accessible units.
Does 19551 Haynes Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19551 Haynes Street has units with dishwashers.

