19542 Cardin Place

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Northridge-Modern Townhomes - Property Id: 128792



Look no further for luxury living! With upscale amenities, a superb community and a prime location, this will be your last stop on your home search!

Brand new 2019 construction townhouse with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and 1 partial bathroom. Modern style 2 level, centrally located. 1 block west of the Northridge Fashion Center and about 1 mile from Cal State Northridge campus. Walking distance to restaurants and entertainment.

Beautiful quartz countertops, recessed lighting, stainless GE appliances, 2 car attached garage, centerpointe club facilities. Tile and hardwood floors, washer, dryer, refrigerator, dishwasher in unit, shutters theoughout unit! Gated comminity. Ring system installed! Community pool, cabanas, hot tub, outdoor showers, fire pit, BBQ area, bar area!

Bells and whistles!!! You will be the first tenant to occupy! This home won't last!

Schedule a tour today to see all that your future home has to offer!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/128792

Property Id 128792



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4948013)