19542 Cardin Place

19542 Cardin Pl · No Longer Available
Location

19542 Cardin Pl, Los Angeles, CA 91324
Northridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Northridge-Modern Townhomes - Property Id: 128792

Look no further for luxury living! With upscale amenities, a superb community and a prime location, this will be your last stop on your home search!
Brand new 2019 construction townhouse with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and 1 partial bathroom. Modern style 2 level, centrally located. 1 block west of the Northridge Fashion Center and about 1 mile from Cal State Northridge campus. Walking distance to restaurants and entertainment.
Beautiful quartz countertops, recessed lighting, stainless GE appliances, 2 car attached garage, centerpointe club facilities. Tile and hardwood floors, washer, dryer, refrigerator, dishwasher in unit, shutters theoughout unit! Gated comminity. Ring system installed! Community pool, cabanas, hot tub, outdoor showers, fire pit, BBQ area, bar area!
Bells and whistles!!! You will be the first tenant to occupy! This home won't last!
Schedule a tour today to see all that your future home has to offer!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/128792
Property Id 128792

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4948013)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

