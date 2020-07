Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets in unit laundry Property Amenities 24hr gym pool dogs allowed cats allowed clubhouse courtyard internet cafe elevator fire pit green community parking bbq/grill garage guest parking hot tub internet access lobby online portal package receiving pet friendly

Avalon Warner Place, the beautiful Woodland Hills apartments just minutes from Warner Center business district and near great shopping and restaurants, boasts 1, 2, or 3 bedroom apartment homes with designer kitchens featuring breakfast bar and maple finish cabinetry. Take advantage of Avalon’s amenities, relax in our outdoor pool or enjoy a great workout in our fitness center. Convenient Woodland Hills location puts the best of Southern California within reach.