18633 Lemarsh Street

Amenities
Open House 1-3pm 7/28/19!! - Beautiful Northridge home--freshly updated-painted and ready to move in now!
Open remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Built-in microwave Family room just adjacent to the kitchen offers a warming custom gas fireplace and direct access to the large sunroom. The sunroom has built-in shelves and ceiling fans. Perfect for entertaining or to use as a large playroom.
A brand new park is being built a few doors away...In addition, just a few blocks away, there is a great park on Reseda with a full Aquatic Center This home is centrally located -Close to CSUN, stores, transportation, and restaurants.
Fabulous schools--Granada High, Noble Middle School and Topeka Elementary. (Tenant to verify all schools with LAUSD)
This amazing home also offers:
**Attached two car automatic garage with direct access entry.
**Dual-paned windows
**Quiet street
**Washer/Dryer available
**Side by side stainless steel refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave and oven/range
**Central AC/HEAT
**Gas Fireplace
** Roomy Master suite
**Formal dining area
**All bedrooms are upstairs and have mirrored closet doors
**One small pet will be considered with an additional security deposit
