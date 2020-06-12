18633 Lemarsh Street

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Open House 1-3pm 7/28/19!! - Beautiful Northridge home--freshly updated-painted and ready to move in now!



Open remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Built-in microwave Family room just adjacent to the kitchen offers a warming custom gas fireplace and direct access to the large sunroom. The sunroom has built-in shelves and ceiling fans. Perfect for entertaining or to use as a large playroom.



A brand new park is being built a few doors away...In addition, just a few blocks away, there is a great park on Reseda with a full Aquatic Center This home is centrally located -Close to CSUN, stores, transportation, and restaurants.



Fabulous schools--Granada High, Noble Middle School and Topeka Elementary. (Tenant to verify all schools with LAUSD)



This amazing home also offers:



**Attached two car automatic garage with direct access entry.

**Dual-paned windows

**Quiet street

**Washer/Dryer available

**Side by side stainless steel refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave and oven/range

**Central AC/HEAT

**Gas Fireplace

** Roomy Master suite

**Formal dining area

**All bedrooms are upstairs and have mirrored closet doors

**One small pet will be considered with an additional security deposit



Call/Text Rick Velasquez at 818-355-2549 EMAIL: rick@lrsrm.com



We are an Equal Housing Provider and follow all Fair Housing Laws.



DRE #01783509



(RLNE4370358)