18633 Lemarsh Street
Last updated August 22 2019 at 11:07 AM

18633 Lemarsh Street

18633 Lemarsh Street · No Longer Available
Location

18633 Lemarsh Street, Los Angeles, CA 91324
Northridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Open House 1-3pm 7/28/19!! - Beautiful Northridge home--freshly updated-painted and ready to move in now!

Open remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Built-in microwave Family room just adjacent to the kitchen offers a warming custom gas fireplace and direct access to the large sunroom. The sunroom has built-in shelves and ceiling fans. Perfect for entertaining or to use as a large playroom.

A brand new park is being built a few doors away...In addition, just a few blocks away, there is a great park on Reseda with a full Aquatic Center This home is centrally located -Close to CSUN, stores, transportation, and restaurants.

Fabulous schools--Granada High, Noble Middle School and Topeka Elementary. (Tenant to verify all schools with LAUSD)

This amazing home also offers:

**Attached two car automatic garage with direct access entry.
**Dual-paned windows
**Quiet street
**Washer/Dryer available
**Side by side stainless steel refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave and oven/range
**Central AC/HEAT
**Gas Fireplace
** Roomy Master suite
**Formal dining area
**All bedrooms are upstairs and have mirrored closet doors
**One small pet will be considered with an additional security deposit

Call/Text Rick Velasquez at 818-355-2549 EMAIL: rick@lrsrm.com

We are an Equal Housing Provider and follow all Fair Housing Laws.

DRE #01783509

(RLNE4370358)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18633 Lemarsh Street have any available units?
18633 Lemarsh Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 18633 Lemarsh Street have?
Some of 18633 Lemarsh Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18633 Lemarsh Street currently offering any rent specials?
18633 Lemarsh Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18633 Lemarsh Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 18633 Lemarsh Street is pet friendly.
Does 18633 Lemarsh Street offer parking?
Yes, 18633 Lemarsh Street offers parking.
Does 18633 Lemarsh Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18633 Lemarsh Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18633 Lemarsh Street have a pool?
No, 18633 Lemarsh Street does not have a pool.
Does 18633 Lemarsh Street have accessible units?
No, 18633 Lemarsh Street does not have accessible units.
Does 18633 Lemarsh Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18633 Lemarsh Street has units with dishwashers.
