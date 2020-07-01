All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:45 PM

18543 Kinzie Street

18543 Kinzie Street · No Longer Available
Location

18543 Kinzie Street, Los Angeles, CA 91324
Northridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful Northridge House - Beautiful 2 story home on a cul-de-sac street in Northridge comprised of 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. One bedroom is downstairs; 3 bedrooms are upstairs. Mostly tile floors downstairs with newer laminate flooring upstairs and in bedrooms. There is a large living room with vaulted ceilings and a massive stone fireplace and a dining room/area as well as a family room adjacent to the kitchen. The kitchen is remodeled with new countertops and new cabinets. French doors off the family room lead invitingly to a lovely patio area and private landscaped yard. Master bedroom has a delightful, south-facing balcony. Central Air with a 2 car attached garage with remote door opener.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5277090)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18543 Kinzie Street have any available units?
18543 Kinzie Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 18543 Kinzie Street have?
Some of 18543 Kinzie Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18543 Kinzie Street currently offering any rent specials?
18543 Kinzie Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18543 Kinzie Street pet-friendly?
No, 18543 Kinzie Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 18543 Kinzie Street offer parking?
Yes, 18543 Kinzie Street offers parking.
Does 18543 Kinzie Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18543 Kinzie Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18543 Kinzie Street have a pool?
No, 18543 Kinzie Street does not have a pool.
Does 18543 Kinzie Street have accessible units?
No, 18543 Kinzie Street does not have accessible units.
Does 18543 Kinzie Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 18543 Kinzie Street does not have units with dishwashers.

