18543 Kinzie Street

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated air conditioning fireplace

Beautiful Northridge House - Beautiful 2 story home on a cul-de-sac street in Northridge comprised of 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. One bedroom is downstairs; 3 bedrooms are upstairs. Mostly tile floors downstairs with newer laminate flooring upstairs and in bedrooms. There is a large living room with vaulted ceilings and a massive stone fireplace and a dining room/area as well as a family room adjacent to the kitchen. The kitchen is remodeled with new countertops and new cabinets. French doors off the family room lead invitingly to a lovely patio area and private landscaped yard. Master bedroom has a delightful, south-facing balcony. Central Air with a 2 car attached garage with remote door opener.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5277090)