Last updated June 22 2023 at 8:21 PM
Radford Apartments

(818) 873-7236

Price and Availability

Verified 2 HRS ago

Floorplan coming soon
2 Bedroom 1 Bath 1140
2 Bed
1 Bath
1140 sqft
$2,695
Starting at
1
Available
2 Bed
1 Bath
1140 sqft
Unit AUCMDM
Avail. Aug 8
$2,695
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Radford Apartments.

Connect with the community

Location

5300-5326 Radford Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91607
Valley Village

Amenities

Dishwasher
Pet friendly
Parking
Air conditioning
Microwave
Accessible
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
refrigerator
oven
range
dishwasher
Property Amenities
accessible
pet friendly
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
Radford Apartments in Valley Village, California is where home becomes the destination. Discover an incredible location that brings you to the ultimate hub of work, and play, as you dive into the local lifestyle. Here you will have the entire world at your fingertips, as well as endless opportunities to enhance your day-to-day routine. Choose from our spacious floor plans that are complete with everything that you need to feel right at home. Within our community, you will find plenty of opportunities to relax and rejuvenate. Embrace easy access to a mirage of local attractions designed for your enjoyment. Take reassurance in knowing that you will have everything that you need to create the living space that you have been waiting for. Come home to the ideal Valley Village location, and experience better living today. Join Radford Apartments.

Property Details (Fees & Lease)

Income Requirement
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
UtilitiesRenter responsible for all utilities
Pet PolicyPets not allowed

Explore the Area

Grocery Stores
Jons Market
0.4 mi
7 Day's Food Store
0.8 mi
Cambridge Farms
0.8 mi
Gelson's
0.8 mi
Ralphs
1.3 mi
Restaurants
Taco Bell
0.3 mi
Wienerschnitzel
0.4 mi
Starbucks
0.4 mi
Original Tommy's
0.4 mi
Marie et Cie
0.7 mi
Public Transportation
Laurel Canyon
0.2 mi
Laurel Canyon
0.3 mi
Laurel Canyon
0.3 mi
North Hollywood
0.8 mi
North Hollywood
0.8 mi
Airports
Hollywood Burbank Airport
2.3 mi
Van Nuys Airport
5.7 mi
Whiteman Airport
6.1 mi
Santa Monica Municipal Airport
10.4 mi
Pasadena Police Benedict Heliport
12.6 mi
Schools
8 /10
North Hollywood Senior High School
Public
9-12
2,522 Students
0.2 mi
7 /10
Burbank Boulevard Elementary School
Public
K-5
380 Students
0.4 mi
8 /10
Colfax Charter Elementary School
Charter
K-5
659 Students
0.5 mi
6 /10
Lankershim Elementary School
Public
K-5
389 Students
0.8 mi
5 /10
New Horizons Charter Academy
Charter
K-8
299 Students
0.9 mi
Data provided by GreatSchools. Ratings are based on test scores and additional metrics when available.
Parks
North Hollywood Recreation Center
0.5 mi
North Hollywood Skate Plaza
0.5 mi
North Hollywood Park
0.6 mi
Valley Village Park
0.6 mi
Tiara Street Park
0.9 mi
Entertainment
North Hollywood Regional Branch Los Angeles Public Library
0.7 mi
East Valley YMCA
0.8 mi
Ark Theatre
0.8 mi
Laemmle NoHo 7
0.9 mi
Acme Comedy
1.1 mi
Pets
Animalia NoHo
1.3 mi
Red Barn Pet Express
1.3 mi
Unleashed
1.4 mi
Whitnall Highway Off-leash Dog Park
1.7 mi
Whitnall Highway Off-leash Dog Park
1.8 mi
Frequently Asked Questions

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Radford Apartments have any available units?

Radford Apartments has a unit available for $2,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.

How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?

For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.

What amenities does Radford Apartments have?

Some of Radford Apartments's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.

Is Radford Apartments currently offering any rent specials?

Radford Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.

Is Radford Apartments pet-friendly?

No, Radford Apartments is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.

Does Radford Apartments offer parking?

Yes, Radford Apartments offers parking.

Does Radford Apartments have units with washers and dryers?

No, Radford Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.

Does Radford Apartments have a pool?

No, Radford Apartments does not have a pool.

Does Radford Apartments have accessible units?

Yes, Radford Apartments has accessible units.

Does Radford Apartments have units with dishwashers?

Yes, Radford Apartments has units with dishwashers.
