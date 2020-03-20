1819 Main Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities parking internet access

Studio Apartment located in Downtown LA Fashion District near by Staples and Convention Center. A 2 min walk from The Grand/LATTC Metro station to Santa-Monica. The apartment comes furnished with a full size bed, a sofa, private bathroom and full size kitchen and everything what you need for an enjoyable stay. The place also has WiFi and TV. This apartment complex was built in the 1900s its very vintage property. Please dont expect luxury living. You can reserve a parking spot at about 120USD per month.



The apartment is completely private and you have full access to it.



The apartment is located on the border of Downtown Fashion District. The location makes it possible to stay near main attractions with affordable rates.

Distance to main destinations:

1. Los Angeles Convention Center - 1 mile / 3 min. drive / 20 min. walk

2. LA.Live - 1.4 miles / 6 min. drive / 28 min. walk

3. Santa Monica Pier - 14.3 miles / 29 min. drive / 46 min. Metro train

4. Universal Studios - 11.3 miles / 21 min. drive

5. LAX - Los Angeles International Airport - 17.1 miles / 31 min. drive



The Grand/LATTC Metro station located 2 min walk from my place. You can use it to go to Santa-Monica. There is also couple Bus Stops just around the corner. You can also download apps like Uber or Lyft and enjoy comfortable and cheaper alternative of Taxi. The public parking lot located right across the street the rates starts from $9 per day.