All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1819 Main Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1819 Main Street
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:44 AM

1819 Main Street

1819 South Main Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Downtown Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1819 South Main Street, Los Angeles, CA 90015
Downtown Los Angeles

Amenities

parking
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Studio Apartment located in Downtown LA Fashion District near by Staples and Convention Center. A 2 min walk from The Grand/LATTC Metro station to Santa-Monica. The apartment comes furnished with a full size bed, a sofa, private bathroom and full size kitchen and everything what you need for an enjoyable stay. The place also has WiFi and TV. This apartment complex was built in the 1900s its very vintage property. Please dont expect luxury living. You can reserve a parking spot at about 120USD per month.

The apartment is completely private and you have full access to it.

The apartment is located on the border of Downtown Fashion District. The location makes it possible to stay near main attractions with affordable rates.
Distance to main destinations:
1. Los Angeles Convention Center - 1 mile / 3 min. drive / 20 min. walk
2. LA.Live - 1.4 miles / 6 min. drive / 28 min. walk
3. Santa Monica Pier - 14.3 miles / 29 min. drive / 46 min. Metro train
4. Universal Studios - 11.3 miles / 21 min. drive
5. LAX - Los Angeles International Airport - 17.1 miles / 31 min. drive

The Grand/LATTC Metro station located 2 min walk from my place. You can use it to go to Santa-Monica. There is also couple Bus Stops just around the corner. You can also download apps like Uber or Lyft and enjoy comfortable and cheaper alternative of Taxi. The public parking lot located right across the street the rates starts from $9 per day.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1819 Main Street have any available units?
1819 Main Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 1819 Main Street currently offering any rent specials?
1819 Main Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1819 Main Street pet-friendly?
No, 1819 Main Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1819 Main Street offer parking?
Yes, 1819 Main Street offers parking.
Does 1819 Main Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1819 Main Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1819 Main Street have a pool?
No, 1819 Main Street does not have a pool.
Does 1819 Main Street have accessible units?
No, 1819 Main Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1819 Main Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1819 Main Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1819 Main Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1819 Main Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1111 Wilshire
1111 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90017
L'Estancia
4045 Vineland Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Union Lofts
325 W 8th St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Linea
2455 S Sepulveda Blvd Unit 100
Los Angeles, CA 90064
La Belle at Hollywood Tower
6138 Franklin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90028
1406 Martel
1406 North Martel Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90046
R2 Lofts
4133 Redwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90066
R3
4091 Redwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90066

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College