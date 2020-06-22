17562 Collins Street

Amenities

Incredible Price for this Darling Encino Park 2 Bedroom/1 Bath! New Paint Inside & Out, Remodeled Kitchen and Bath and New Flooring. Kitchen features New White Cabinets, Quartz Counters and Stainless Appliances. Completely Remodeled Bath with Marble Tiles, New Vanity and New Tub. Recessed Lighting and Vinyl Windows. Generous Sized Yard with Grass. Single Car Garage with Automatic Opener. Close to Shopping, Balboa Park, Lake Balboa and Dog Park. Tenants must have excellent credit. Owner will consider one small dog.