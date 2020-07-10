All apartments in Los Angeles
The Brockman Lofts

Open Now until 6pm
530 W 7th St · (213) 263-5449
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Up to One Month Free On Select Homes! Restrictions Apply, Contact Leasing Office for Details! Also, Ask us about Worry Free Leasing!
Location

530 W 7th St, Los Angeles, CA 90014
Downtown Los Angeles

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 401 · Avail. now

$2,845

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 972 sqft

Unit 503 · Avail. Jul 17

$2,895

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 986 sqft

Unit 510 · Avail. Jul 29

$3,130

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 1186 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Brockman Lofts.

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
bathtub
oven
range
smoke-free units
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
hot tub
package receiving
valet service
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
concierge
smoke-free community
Located in the Financial District, this historic building is pet-friendly and features penthouses, rooftop amenities and large floor plans. Residents also enjoy priority seating at Bottega Louie as well as delivery straight to their lofts. Located in the heart of Downtown LA, The Brockman Lofts is just steps to LA Live and the Staples Center. Close to dining, night life and shopping. Convenient access to the 110, I-10 and the 101. Less than a 5 minute walk to the 7th Street Metro Center, Whole Foods Market and The BLOC Office Tower.We are dedicated to assisting you in finding a new home using the manner in which you are most comfortable. We currently offer virtual and social distanced, in-person tours by appointment as well as 360 degree virtual tours of select apartment homes in the gallery on our website. Contact us to schedule a tour option with a leasing consultant.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: We offer 2-12 month lease terms. Lease terms vary based on floor plan and availability.
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40
Deposit: Holding and Security Deposit $500
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $400 for one pet, additional $200 for second pet
limit: 2
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: We do not allow Pit Bulls or any mix combination of this breed. Depending on the location of the property, there may be other breed restrictions that are followed in accordance with laws and local ordinances.
Parking Details: Valet Parking. Covered lot. Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Brockman Lofts have any available units?
The Brockman Lofts has 6 units available starting at $2,845 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does The Brockman Lofts have?
Some of The Brockman Lofts's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Brockman Lofts currently offering any rent specials?
The Brockman Lofts is offering the following rent specials: Up to One Month Free On Select Homes! Restrictions Apply, Contact Leasing Office for Details! Also, Ask us about Worry Free Leasing!
Is The Brockman Lofts pet-friendly?
Yes, The Brockman Lofts is pet friendly.
Does The Brockman Lofts offer parking?
Yes, The Brockman Lofts offers parking.
Does The Brockman Lofts have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Brockman Lofts offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Brockman Lofts have a pool?
No, The Brockman Lofts does not have a pool.
Does The Brockman Lofts have accessible units?
No, The Brockman Lofts does not have accessible units.
Does The Brockman Lofts have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Brockman Lofts has units with dishwashers.
