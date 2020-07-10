Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated bathtub oven range smoke-free units stainless steel Property Amenities elevator gym parking hot tub package receiving valet service cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill concierge smoke-free community

Located in the Financial District, this historic building is pet-friendly and features penthouses, rooftop amenities and large floor plans. Residents also enjoy priority seating at Bottega Louie as well as delivery straight to their lofts. Located in the heart of Downtown LA, The Brockman Lofts is just steps to LA Live and the Staples Center. Close to dining, night life and shopping. Convenient access to the 110, I-10 and the 101. Less than a 5 minute walk to the 7th Street Metro Center, Whole Foods Market and The BLOC Office Tower.We are dedicated to assisting you in finding a new home using the manner in which you are most comfortable. We currently offer virtual and social distanced, in-person tours by appointment as well as 360 degree virtual tours of select apartment homes in the gallery on our website. Contact us to schedule a tour option with a leasing consultant.