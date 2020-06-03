All apartments in Los Angeles
1755 N Berendo Street APT 4
Last updated May 9 2019 at 9:54 AM

1755 N Berendo Street APT 4

1755 North Berendo Street · No Longer Available
Location

1755 North Berendo Street, Los Angeles, CA 90027
Greater Griffith Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
pet friendly
tennis court
LIMITED OFFER!!!
$500 MOVE IN DISCOUNT FOR COMPLETE APPLICATION ON OR BEFORE 04/30/2019!

1,215 square foot apartment in the Greater Griffith Park neighborhood in Los Angeles, California. It has 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a 1-car secured parking spot, and comes semi-furnished but can be negotiated to rent unfurnished. The property is a 10 minute walk from the Metro Red Line (802) at the Vermont / Sunset Station stop. Exterior features include a balconyperfect for some outdoor R&R. Inside, the apartment boasts hardwood flooring throughout and forced air heating and wall unit AC for climate control. The lovely kitchen consists of custom tiled counters and backsplash, ready-to-use kitchen appliances, and multiple wooden cabinet and drawers for storage. The bedrooms are spacious and well-lit thanks to wide windows that allow ample sunlight to enter and features ample closet storage space for your clothes and belongings. Pets are not allowed on the property but small pets under 25lbs are negotiable with a $500/pet deposit.

Nearby parks:
Barnsdall Park and Griffith-Vermont Canyon Tennis Courts

Nearby Schools:
John Marshall Senior High School - 1.03 miles, 8/10
Franklin Avenue Elementary School - 0.57 miles, 8/10
Los Feliz STEMM Magnet - 0.1 miles, 8/10
Thomas Starr King Middle School - 0.96 miles, 7/10

Rail lines:
Metro Red Line (802) - 0.4 miles

Bus lines:
217 Metro Local Line - 0.1 miles
206 Metro Local Line - 0.1 miles
180/181 Metro Local Line - 0.1 miles
780 Metro Rapid Line - 0.1 miles

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4730924)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1755 N Berendo Street APT 4 have any available units?
1755 N Berendo Street APT 4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1755 N Berendo Street APT 4 have?
Some of 1755 N Berendo Street APT 4's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1755 N Berendo Street APT 4 currently offering any rent specials?
1755 N Berendo Street APT 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1755 N Berendo Street APT 4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1755 N Berendo Street APT 4 is pet friendly.
Does 1755 N Berendo Street APT 4 offer parking?
Yes, 1755 N Berendo Street APT 4 offers parking.
Does 1755 N Berendo Street APT 4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1755 N Berendo Street APT 4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1755 N Berendo Street APT 4 have a pool?
No, 1755 N Berendo Street APT 4 does not have a pool.
Does 1755 N Berendo Street APT 4 have accessible units?
No, 1755 N Berendo Street APT 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 1755 N Berendo Street APT 4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1755 N Berendo Street APT 4 does not have units with dishwashers.
