1755 N Berendo Street APT 4

1,215 square foot apartment in the Greater Griffith Park neighborhood in Los Angeles, California. It has 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a 1-car secured parking spot, and comes semi-furnished but can be negotiated to rent unfurnished. The property is a 10 minute walk from the Metro Red Line (802) at the Vermont / Sunset Station stop. Exterior features include a balconyperfect for some outdoor R&R. Inside, the apartment boasts hardwood flooring throughout and forced air heating and wall unit AC for climate control. The lovely kitchen consists of custom tiled counters and backsplash, ready-to-use kitchen appliances, and multiple wooden cabinet and drawers for storage. The bedrooms are spacious and well-lit thanks to wide windows that allow ample sunlight to enter and features ample closet storage space for your clothes and belongings. Pets are not allowed on the property but small pets under 25lbs are negotiable with a $500/pet deposit.



Nearby parks:

Barnsdall Park and Griffith-Vermont Canyon Tennis Courts



Nearby Schools:

John Marshall Senior High School - 1.03 miles, 8/10

Franklin Avenue Elementary School - 0.57 miles, 8/10

Los Feliz STEMM Magnet - 0.1 miles, 8/10

Thomas Starr King Middle School - 0.96 miles, 7/10



Rail lines:

Metro Red Line (802) - 0.4 miles



Bus lines:

217 Metro Local Line - 0.1 miles

206 Metro Local Line - 0.1 miles

180/181 Metro Local Line - 0.1 miles

780 Metro Rapid Line - 0.1 miles



No Pets Allowed



