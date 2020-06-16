16632 Lassen Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible carport doorman on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Welcome home! Completely remodeled and is move in ready! This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom 1600 square foot home located in Northridge, CA offers many features which include a gourmet kitchen with all new stainless steel appliances, master bedroom with private bathroom, individual laundry room, recessed lights and vinyl plank flooring throughout. This home also offers a large gated front yard, private back yard and a 2 car detached garage. Truly a must see!

