16632 Lassen Street

Amenities
Welcome home! Completely remodeled and is move in ready! This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom 1600 square foot home located in Northridge, CA offers many features which include a gourmet kitchen with all new stainless steel appliances, master bedroom with private bathroom, individual laundry room, recessed lights and vinyl plank flooring throughout. This home also offers a large gated front yard, private back yard and a 2 car detached garage. Truly a must see!
