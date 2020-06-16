All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 12 2019 at 10:04 AM

16632 Lassen Street

16632 Lassen Street · No Longer Available
Location

16632 Lassen Street, Los Angeles, CA 91343
Northridge

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
doorman
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Welcome home! Completely remodeled and is move in ready! This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom 1600 square foot home located in Northridge, CA offers many features which include a gourmet kitchen with all new stainless steel appliances, master bedroom with private bathroom, individual laundry room, recessed lights and vinyl plank flooring throughout. This home also offers a large gated front yard, private back yard and a 2 car detached garage. Truly a must see!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16632 Lassen Street have any available units?
16632 Lassen Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 16632 Lassen Street have?
Some of 16632 Lassen Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16632 Lassen Street currently offering any rent specials?
16632 Lassen Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16632 Lassen Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 16632 Lassen Street is pet friendly.
Does 16632 Lassen Street offer parking?
Yes, 16632 Lassen Street offers parking.
Does 16632 Lassen Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16632 Lassen Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16632 Lassen Street have a pool?
No, 16632 Lassen Street does not have a pool.
Does 16632 Lassen Street have accessible units?
Yes, 16632 Lassen Street has accessible units.
Does 16632 Lassen Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16632 Lassen Street has units with dishwashers.
