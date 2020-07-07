All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 15416 Wilshire Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
15416 Wilshire Blvd
Last updated December 9 2019 at 10:14 AM

15416 Wilshire Blvd

15416 Wilshire Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Westwood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

15416 Wilshire Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90024
Westwood

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
all utils included
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Downtown Santa Monica is one of the most vibrant neighborhoods in Santa Monica mainly because two of the largest shopping areas in Santa Monica are found here - the Third Street Promenade and Santa Monica Place. It is also home to one of the most iconic beaches in California.Locals and travelers fill the streets bustling with shops, restaurants and hotels highlighted with lively street performers.

Suite Details

Living room and separate kitchen
Queen bed in Master Bedroom, Queen bed in Second Bedroom, Queen size and Sofa bed in living room
Fresh Cotton Linens and Towels Provided
Fully Equipment Kitchen with all Major Appliances including Fridge, Stove, Oven and Dishwasher
Coffee Maker, Kettle, Toaster and Microwave included
High Speed Wireless Internet
Flat Screen TV with Roku
In-suite Laundry Facilities
All utilities included
Alarm clock in Bedrooms
Large Balcony
Individual Climate Controlled Heat/AC in all rooms
All wooden floors
Bathrooms equipped with Hair Dryers
Smoke and Heat Detectors in all Suite
Complete Postal/Mailbox Service
Dedicated work space and much more..

Guest Access

Shopping, Restaurants, Bars, Grocery Stores, Pharmacy, Ymca, everything is a block or 2 away.
Most central and desirable location for Businessmen, Corporate Relocation, Families, Tourist, Vacationers, and more.
Short drive to Beverly Hills, Malibu, Venice Beach, Century City, Hollywood, Los Angeles Downtown, LAX airport.
Walk to the Pier and beach
30 days Stay Minimum Requirement
We pride ourselves in using environmentally safe green cleaning products to provide the best quality without compromising the environment and public health.

Pets are welcome with a fee of $150 per stay and a written confirmation of our booking department. Small dogs up to 20 lbs. only are allowed. A penalty of $500 will be charged for every UNAUTHORIZED pet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15416 Wilshire Blvd have any available units?
15416 Wilshire Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 15416 Wilshire Blvd have?
Some of 15416 Wilshire Blvd's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15416 Wilshire Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
15416 Wilshire Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15416 Wilshire Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 15416 Wilshire Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 15416 Wilshire Blvd offer parking?
No, 15416 Wilshire Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 15416 Wilshire Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15416 Wilshire Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15416 Wilshire Blvd have a pool?
No, 15416 Wilshire Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 15416 Wilshire Blvd have accessible units?
No, 15416 Wilshire Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 15416 Wilshire Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15416 Wilshire Blvd has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sunset Vine Tower
1480 Vine St
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Vert
6606 Variel Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91303
The Hesby
5031 Fair Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Gallery at NoHo
5416 Fair Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Desmond at Wilshire
5520 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Avalon Studio City
10945 Bluffside Dr
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Triana
6250 Canoga Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Vue Los Feliz
1800 North New Hampshire Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90027

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College