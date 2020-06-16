All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1539 W 207th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

1539 W 207th Street

1539 West 207th Street · (951) 847-4883
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1539 West 207th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90501
Harbor Gateway South

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$2,495

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1350 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED, ELEGANT UPPER LEVEL 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH UNIT! With easy access to both the 405 and 110 freeways, this gorgeous unit features new kitchen with granite counters and full granite backsplash, new stainless steel appliance package, new self-closing cabinets and easy-care tile flooring. The warm inviting baths include new granite-topped vanities with spacious storage drawer and renovated bathtubs. The tile in the dining room and kitchen perfectly complements the soft, comfortable upgraded carpet in the living room and bedrooms. New upgraded lighting is throughout the unit with new ceiling fans in each bedroom. Two off-street assigned open parking spaces are assigned to the unit and the building features a common laundry. Come explore some of the wonderful area highlights including a growing beer industry (Monkish Brewing, The Dudes Brew Company, Cosmic Brewery), specialty interests such as Stuart Ng Collectable Books, Asano Taiko U.S (Japanese Drum lessons), the Toyota USA Auto Museum or Sky Zone Trampoline Park. Starbucks is around the corner as well as convenient shopping (Mitsuwa Marketplace, 85 Degree Bakery and Alpine Village) or other options such as the nearby Walmart and a wide variety of fast foods and drive-ins.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1539 W 207th Street have any available units?
1539 W 207th Street has a unit available for $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1539 W 207th Street have?
Some of 1539 W 207th Street's amenities include granite counters, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1539 W 207th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1539 W 207th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1539 W 207th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1539 W 207th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1539 W 207th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1539 W 207th Street does offer parking.
Does 1539 W 207th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1539 W 207th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1539 W 207th Street have a pool?
No, 1539 W 207th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1539 W 207th Street have accessible units?
No, 1539 W 207th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1539 W 207th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1539 W 207th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
