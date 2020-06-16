1539 W 207th Street

Amenities

BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED, ELEGANT UPPER LEVEL 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH UNIT! With easy access to both the 405 and 110 freeways, this gorgeous unit features new kitchen with granite counters and full granite backsplash, new stainless steel appliance package, new self-closing cabinets and easy-care tile flooring. The warm inviting baths include new granite-topped vanities with spacious storage drawer and renovated bathtubs. The tile in the dining room and kitchen perfectly complements the soft, comfortable upgraded carpet in the living room and bedrooms. New upgraded lighting is throughout the unit with new ceiling fans in each bedroom. Two off-street assigned open parking spaces are assigned to the unit and the building features a common laundry. Come explore some of the wonderful area highlights including a growing beer industry (Monkish Brewing, The Dudes Brew Company, Cosmic Brewery), specialty interests such as Stuart Ng Collectable Books, Asano Taiko U.S (Japanese Drum lessons), the Toyota USA Auto Museum or Sky Zone Trampoline Park. Starbucks is around the corner as well as convenient shopping (Mitsuwa Marketplace, 85 Degree Bakery and Alpine Village) or other options such as the nearby Walmart and a wide variety of fast foods and drive-ins.