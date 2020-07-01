1430 South BEVERLY GLEN

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities accessible elevator parking garage guest parking

Luxury Contemporary single story unit that sits above the street, central to Century City and Westwood. Tenant occupied currently on month to month paying $5375 per month. Full handicap access with ramp and chair lift. Marble foyer entry hall leads to a single level 3 bed 3.5 bath unit with limestone baths, gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar, gleaming hardwood floors, walk-in pantry, powder room, closets with built-ins, sumptuous master with sitting area, large custom walk-in closet, master bath with large tub and separate stall shower, dual sinks and top-of-the-line finishes.; Full size washer and dryer in unit, Elevator from garage, controlled access and secure parking with guest parking and large private storage locker.