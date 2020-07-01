All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1430 South BEVERLY GLEN.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1430 South BEVERLY GLEN
Last updated December 13 2019 at 1:15 PM

1430 South BEVERLY GLEN

1430 South Beverly Glen Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Westwood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1430 South Beverly Glen Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90024
Westwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
elevator
parking
garage
guest parking
Luxury Contemporary single story unit that sits above the street, central to Century City and Westwood. Tenant occupied currently on month to month paying $5375 per month. Full handicap access with ramp and chair lift. Marble foyer entry hall leads to a single level 3 bed 3.5 bath unit with limestone baths, gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar, gleaming hardwood floors, walk-in pantry, powder room, closets with built-ins, sumptuous master with sitting area, large custom walk-in closet, master bath with large tub and separate stall shower, dual sinks and top-of-the-line finishes.; Full size washer and dryer in unit, Elevator from garage, controlled access and secure parking with guest parking and large private storage locker.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1430 South BEVERLY GLEN have any available units?
1430 South BEVERLY GLEN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1430 South BEVERLY GLEN have?
Some of 1430 South BEVERLY GLEN's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1430 South BEVERLY GLEN currently offering any rent specials?
1430 South BEVERLY GLEN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1430 South BEVERLY GLEN pet-friendly?
No, 1430 South BEVERLY GLEN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1430 South BEVERLY GLEN offer parking?
Yes, 1430 South BEVERLY GLEN offers parking.
Does 1430 South BEVERLY GLEN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1430 South BEVERLY GLEN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1430 South BEVERLY GLEN have a pool?
No, 1430 South BEVERLY GLEN does not have a pool.
Does 1430 South BEVERLY GLEN have accessible units?
Yes, 1430 South BEVERLY GLEN has accessible units.
Does 1430 South BEVERLY GLEN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1430 South BEVERLY GLEN has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mozaic at Union Station
888 N Alameda St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Hikari
375 E 2nd St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Belasera at Sherman Way
19145 Sherman Way
Los Angeles, CA 91335
Fiona
375 N La Cienega Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90048
HillCreste Apartments
1420 Ambassador St
Los Angeles, CA 90035
MySuite at Wilshire Victoria
10700 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90024
Newcastle Towers Apartments
5415 Newcastle Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91316
Da Vinci
909 W Temple St
Los Angeles, CA 90012

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College