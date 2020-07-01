1430 South BEVERLY GLEN

Amenities
Luxury Contemporary single story unit that sits above the street, central to Century City and Westwood. Tenant occupied currently on month to month paying $5375 per month. Full handicap access with ramp and chair lift. Marble foyer entry hall leads to a single level 3 bed 3.5 bath unit with limestone baths, gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar, gleaming hardwood floors, walk-in pantry, powder room, closets with built-ins, sumptuous master with sitting area, large custom walk-in closet, master bath with large tub and separate stall shower, dual sinks and top-of-the-line finishes.; Full size washer and dryer in unit, Elevator from garage, controlled access and secure parking with guest parking and large private storage locker.