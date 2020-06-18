All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1355 SEWARD Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1355 SEWARD Street
Last updated September 19 2019 at 3:10 AM

1355 SEWARD Street

1355 Seward Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Hollywood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1355 Seward Street, Los Angeles, CA 90028
Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This property is centrally located in the heart of Hollywood! Views of The famous Hollywood sign! Newly built and absolutely stunning. The unit is very light and bright with windows on all four sides of the unit. Modern finishes with mesmerizing chandeliers throughout. The beautiful kitchen with a very large island makes it perfect for entertaining. Three very spacious bedrooms. The master bedroom has a bathroom with a bathtub and stand-up shower. Large balcony with gorgeous views of the hills. This property feels very spacious inside! Washer and dryer included in unit!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1355 SEWARD Street have any available units?
1355 SEWARD Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1355 SEWARD Street have?
Some of 1355 SEWARD Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1355 SEWARD Street currently offering any rent specials?
1355 SEWARD Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1355 SEWARD Street pet-friendly?
No, 1355 SEWARD Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1355 SEWARD Street offer parking?
Yes, 1355 SEWARD Street offers parking.
Does 1355 SEWARD Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1355 SEWARD Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1355 SEWARD Street have a pool?
No, 1355 SEWARD Street does not have a pool.
Does 1355 SEWARD Street have accessible units?
No, 1355 SEWARD Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1355 SEWARD Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1355 SEWARD Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Aliso Apartments
950 East 3rd Street
Los Angeles, CA 90013
MySuite at Granada Hills
11611 Blucher Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91344
Circa LA
1200 S Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Santa Fe Lofts
121 E 6th St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Trademark
437 S. Hill St.
Los Angeles, CA 90013
8742 Orion
8742 Orion Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91343
Da Vinci
909 W Temple St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Legacy at Westwood
10833 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90024

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College