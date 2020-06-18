1355 SEWARD Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

This property is centrally located in the heart of Hollywood! Views of The famous Hollywood sign! Newly built and absolutely stunning. The unit is very light and bright with windows on all four sides of the unit. Modern finishes with mesmerizing chandeliers throughout. The beautiful kitchen with a very large island makes it perfect for entertaining. Three very spacious bedrooms. The master bedroom has a bathroom with a bathtub and stand-up shower. Large balcony with gorgeous views of the hills. This property feels very spacious inside! Washer and dryer included in unit!