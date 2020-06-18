1355 Seward Street, Los Angeles, CA 90028 Hollywood
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This property is centrally located in the heart of Hollywood! Views of The famous Hollywood sign! Newly built and absolutely stunning. The unit is very light and bright with windows on all four sides of the unit. Modern finishes with mesmerizing chandeliers throughout. The beautiful kitchen with a very large island makes it perfect for entertaining. Three very spacious bedrooms. The master bedroom has a bathroom with a bathtub and stand-up shower. Large balcony with gorgeous views of the hills. This property feels very spacious inside! Washer and dryer included in unit!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1355 SEWARD Street have any available units?
1355 SEWARD Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.