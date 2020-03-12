All apartments in Los Angeles
13320 BEACH AVENUE
Last updated November 16 2019 at 7:29 AM

13320 BEACH AVENUE

13320 Beach Ave · No Longer Available
Location

13320 Beach Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90066
Marina Del Rey

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
media room
Light & bright loft style unit with 2 full bathrooms in the luxurious Steel Lofts in the heart of the Marina Arts District! This captivating unit offers floor to ceiling windows, hardwood floors throughout, high ceilings, private balcony, & a gourmet chefs 'kitchen with Jenn Air appliances, Caesarstone counters, & large center island with breakfast bar. This true open loft boasts high end finishes throughout with Phillippe Starck designed Duravit fixtures in the bathrooms, Nest thermostat, and Insteon Smart Hub. Unit also includes in-unit laundry & 2 parking spaces. Great location - minutes to shops, restaurants, coffee shops, movie theaters grocery stores, bike paths and the beach! Not only are you close to everything Marina Del Rey has to offer but also in close proximity to Abbot Kinney & Playa Vista. Silicon Beach living at its best!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13320 BEACH AVENUE have any available units?
13320 BEACH AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 13320 BEACH AVENUE have?
Some of 13320 BEACH AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13320 BEACH AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
13320 BEACH AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13320 BEACH AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 13320 BEACH AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 13320 BEACH AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 13320 BEACH AVENUE offers parking.
Does 13320 BEACH AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13320 BEACH AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13320 BEACH AVENUE have a pool?
No, 13320 BEACH AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 13320 BEACH AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 13320 BEACH AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 13320 BEACH AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13320 BEACH AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
