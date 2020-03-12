13320 BEACH AVENUE

Amenities

Light & bright loft style unit with 2 full bathrooms in the luxurious Steel Lofts in the heart of the Marina Arts District! This captivating unit offers floor to ceiling windows, hardwood floors throughout, high ceilings, private balcony, & a gourmet chefs 'kitchen with Jenn Air appliances, Caesarstone counters, & large center island with breakfast bar. This true open loft boasts high end finishes throughout with Phillippe Starck designed Duravit fixtures in the bathrooms, Nest thermostat, and Insteon Smart Hub. Unit also includes in-unit laundry & 2 parking spaces. Great location - minutes to shops, restaurants, coffee shops, movie theaters grocery stores, bike paths and the beach! Not only are you close to everything Marina Del Rey has to offer but also in close proximity to Abbot Kinney & Playa Vista. Silicon Beach living at its best!