Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan granite counters oven range walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard elevator parking garage cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry bike storage lobby

Located in iconic Hollywood, Kingsley Court Apartments is the perfect place to get in on authentic Los Angeles action. Situated in the midst of Little Armenia and Thai Town, and just a few minutes walk to Kaiser Permanente Sunset Campus and Children's Hospital of Los Angeles, Kingsley Court offers the ultimate in live, work combination. Kingsley Court's newly renovated apartments are stunning with their shows of stainless appliances, stone countertops, and vinyl wood flooring. Enjoy the best of Los Angeles living at Kingsley Court Apartments.