All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like Kingsley Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
Kingsley Court
Last updated July 22 2020 at 6:50 PM

Kingsley Court

Open Now until 4:30pm
1345 North Kingsley Drive · (323) 746-1796
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
East Hollywood
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

1345 North Kingsley Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90027
East Hollywood

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 101 · Avail. now

$1,825

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 883 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 306 · Avail. now

$2,100

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 936 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Kingsley Court.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
granite counters
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
elevator
parking
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
bike storage
lobby
Located in iconic Hollywood, Kingsley Court Apartments is the perfect place to get in on authentic Los Angeles action. Situated in the midst of Little Armenia and Thai Town, and just a few minutes walk to Kaiser Permanente Sunset Campus and Children's Hospital of Los Angeles, Kingsley Court offers the ultimate in live, work combination. Kingsley Court's newly renovated apartments are stunning with their shows of stainless appliances, stone countertops, and vinyl wood flooring. Enjoy the best of Los Angeles living at Kingsley Court Apartments.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water
Deposit: $750
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Dogs
deposit: $250
limit: 2
rent: $50
Cats
deposit: $250
limit: 2
rent: $25
Parking Details: Garage. Garage lot. Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Kingsley Court have any available units?
Kingsley Court has 2 units available starting at $1,825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does Kingsley Court have?
Some of Kingsley Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Kingsley Court currently offering any rent specials?
Kingsley Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Kingsley Court pet-friendly?
Yes, Kingsley Court is pet friendly.
Does Kingsley Court offer parking?
Yes, Kingsley Court offers parking.
Does Kingsley Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, Kingsley Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Kingsley Court have a pool?
No, Kingsley Court does not have a pool.
Does Kingsley Court have accessible units?
No, Kingsley Court does not have accessible units.
Does Kingsley Court have units with dishwashers?
No, Kingsley Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in Kingsley Court?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

NoHo 14
5440 Tujunga Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601
719 N. Heliotrope
719 North Heliotrope Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90029
Roosevelt Lofts
727 W 7th St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
The Social
11011 Huston Street
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Met West on Sunset
5837 W Sunset Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
AXIS
1200 S Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Alder
19401 Parthenia St
Los Angeles, CA 91324
R1
4151 Redwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90066

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLos Angeles 2 Bedroom Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Apartments
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity