13215 Moorpark St

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

***PLEASE READ ENTIRE AD BEFORE CALLING FOR AN APPOINTMENT*** . Call or email to make an appointment.



OPEN HOUSE FRIDAY MAY 27TH, FROM 10:30AM TO 1:30PM AND

OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY MAY 28TH, FROM 10:00AM TO 12:30PM - SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW SOONER!!



BEAUTIFUL 1 BEDROOM LOFT, 1 BATH APARTMENT IN THE HEART OF SHERMAN OAKS! APARTMENT IS CLOSE TO VENTURA BLVD, FREEWAYS, RESTAURANTS, CAFE, PARK AND MALL!!



UNIT FEATURES:

-1BD LOFT, 2 STORIES

-1.5 BATHROOMS

-MODERN HARDWOOD FLOORING

-CENTRAL HEATING AND AIR

-HUGE WALK-IN CLOSET

-LOVELY VANITY

-BRAND NEW CARPET IN BEDROOM AND ON STAIRS

-HIGH VAULTED CEILINGS

-MODERN FIREPLACE

-WET BAR STATION

-NEW AND MODERN LINEOLIUM IN BATHROOMS & KITCHEN

-NEW STAINLESS STEEL GAS STOVE

-NEW STAINLESS STEEL DISHWASHER

-NEW STAINLESS STEEL MICROWAVE

-TWO PARKING SPACES IN A GATED LOT

-CONTROLLED ACCESS

-WASHER/DRYER HOOK UPS IN UNIT

-LAUNDRY ROOM ONSITE

-PET FRIENDLY (continue reading for further information)

-16 UNIT BUILDING

-NO REFRIGERATOR IS INCLUDED



Rent: $1,850.00

Deposit: $1,850.00

Application Fee: $35 per each applicant over the age of 18.

Pets under 25 pounds accepted with $300 one-time or $25/mo. non-refundable pet rent for 1st year only.