13201 Bloomfield Street

Amenities
Located in one of Sherman Oaks most sought after pockets, this charming family home enjoys beautiful curb appeal with a grassy lawn, and a step-up covered entrance with double black doors. Inside, guests are greeted by an inviting foyer and gleaming flooring. A spacious great room offers easy access to a light & bright eat-in kitchen with island. The romantic master suite enjoys a ceiling fan, door to the backyard, and attached bath with glass corner shower and bathtub. 3 spacious guest rooms complete the home. Outside, a sparkling pool is surrounded by lush greenery and the perfect spot for al fresco dining. Additional conveniences include a guest house, attached garage, and off-street parking for guests. Experience everything Sherman Oaks has to offer - near fine dining, shopping, and more!