Los Angeles, CA
13201 Bloomfield Street
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:25 AM

13201 Bloomfield Street

13201 Bloomfield Street · (818) 983-7688
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

13201 Bloomfield Street, Los Angeles, CA 91423
Sherman Oaks

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$9,995

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3004 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
pool
ceiling fan
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Located in one of Sherman Oaks most sought after pockets, this charming family home enjoys beautiful curb appeal with a grassy lawn, and a step-up covered entrance with double black doors. Inside, guests are greeted by an inviting foyer and gleaming flooring. A spacious great room offers easy access to a light & bright eat-in kitchen with island. The romantic master suite enjoys a ceiling fan, door to the backyard, and attached bath with glass corner shower and bathtub. 3 spacious guest rooms complete the home. Outside, a sparkling pool is surrounded by lush greenery and the perfect spot for al fresco dining. Additional conveniences include a guest house, attached garage, and off-street parking for guests. Experience everything Sherman Oaks has to offer - near fine dining, shopping, and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13201 Bloomfield Street have any available units?
13201 Bloomfield Street has a unit available for $9,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 13201 Bloomfield Street have?
Some of 13201 Bloomfield Street's amenities include garage, pool, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13201 Bloomfield Street currently offering any rent specials?
13201 Bloomfield Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13201 Bloomfield Street pet-friendly?
No, 13201 Bloomfield Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 13201 Bloomfield Street offer parking?
Yes, 13201 Bloomfield Street does offer parking.
Does 13201 Bloomfield Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13201 Bloomfield Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13201 Bloomfield Street have a pool?
Yes, 13201 Bloomfield Street has a pool.
Does 13201 Bloomfield Street have accessible units?
No, 13201 Bloomfield Street does not have accessible units.
Does 13201 Bloomfield Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 13201 Bloomfield Street does not have units with dishwashers.
