13201 Bloomfield Street

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan Property Amenities parking pool garage

Located in one of Sherman Oaks most sought after pockets, this charming family home enjoys beautiful curb appeal with a grassy lawn, and a step-up covered entrance with double black doors. Inside, guests are greeted by an inviting foyer and gleaming flooring. A spacious great room offers easy access to a light & bright eat-in kitchen with island. The romantic master suite enjoys a ceiling fan, door to the backyard, and attached bath with glass corner shower and bathtub. 3 spacious guest rooms complete the home. Outside, a sparkling pool is surrounded by lush greenery and the perfect spot for al fresco dining. Additional conveniences include a guest house, attached garage, and off-street parking for guests. Experience everything Sherman Oaks has to offer - near fine dining, shopping, and more!