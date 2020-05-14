12608 WEST SUNSET BLVD

Amenities

Newly RENOVATED! Privately Gated in one of Brentwood's most desirable neighborhoods, situated on a large corner lot at Anita Ave & Sunset Blvd. Chefs kitchen Wolf Range Subzero wood floors fireplace Separate Den or private office This private home is just blocks away from Santa Monica beach, Sunday's Brentwood Farmers Market, Brentwood shops, restaurants and a highly rated school district. Beautifully manicured yard surrounded by 10' grassy hedges and waterfalls makes it perfect for private entertainment. EASY TO SHOW