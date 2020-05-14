All apartments in Los Angeles
12608 WEST SUNSET BLVD

12608 W Sunset Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

12608 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90049
Brentwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
Newly RENOVATED! Privately Gated in one of Brentwood's most desirable neighborhoods, situated on a large corner lot at Anita Ave & Sunset Blvd. Chefs kitchen Wolf Range Subzero wood floors fireplace Separate Den or private office This private home is just blocks away from Santa Monica beach, Sunday's Brentwood Farmers Market, Brentwood shops, restaurants and a highly rated school district. Beautifully manicured yard surrounded by 10' grassy hedges and waterfalls makes it perfect for private entertainment. EASY TO SHOW

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12608 WEST SUNSET BLVD have any available units?
12608 WEST SUNSET BLVD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12608 WEST SUNSET BLVD have?
Some of 12608 WEST SUNSET BLVD's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12608 WEST SUNSET BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
12608 WEST SUNSET BLVD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12608 WEST SUNSET BLVD pet-friendly?
No, 12608 WEST SUNSET BLVD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 12608 WEST SUNSET BLVD offer parking?
Yes, 12608 WEST SUNSET BLVD offers parking.
Does 12608 WEST SUNSET BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12608 WEST SUNSET BLVD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12608 WEST SUNSET BLVD have a pool?
No, 12608 WEST SUNSET BLVD does not have a pool.
Does 12608 WEST SUNSET BLVD have accessible units?
No, 12608 WEST SUNSET BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 12608 WEST SUNSET BLVD have units with dishwashers?
No, 12608 WEST SUNSET BLVD does not have units with dishwashers.
