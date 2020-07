Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel dishwasher extra storage ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities business center clubhouse concierge doorman fire pit 24hr gym hot tub internet access yoga cats allowed dogs allowed elevator garage parking pool pet friendly bbq/grill bike storage car charging car wash area conference room dog park lobby pool table

Welcome to 1600 VINE, the Home to Hollywood(R), the place to thrive, indulge, grow, and live your Hollywood elite lifestyle. At 1600 VINE you can embrace the spotlight at the center of the Entertainment Industry, where upscale living meets a legendary location. Discover a stunning community offering modern studios, flats and townhomes in Hollywood. Each spacious home includes premium features, such as contemporary concrete walls and accents, as well as open kitchens with granite countertops and GE stainless steel appliances. Go take a look at our photo gallery and schedule your appointment, or drop by and visit us for your personal tour today! If you’re looking to rent an apartment, Hollywood is an unforgettable experience, especially when you find your new home at the Home to Hollywood(R). Live in luxury, live in excitement, live where Hollywood lives, at 1600 VINE.