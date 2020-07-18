All apartments in Los Angeles
12316 ANETA Street
Last updated September 4 2019 at 11:21 AM

12316 ANETA Street

12316 Aneta Street · No Longer Available
Location

12316 Aneta Street, Los Angeles, CA 90230
Marina Del Rey

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Exquisitely remodeled for the discerning tenants Large, corner lot in Del Rey/Silicon Beach home that is close to everything! Home offers an open floor plan with new oversized custom kitchen island with top of the line chef's range & hood that can seat 7 people. New refrigerator, dishwasher and stacked washer & dryer. Newly remodeled bedrooms with built-in designer closets. Two newly remodeled full baths and one 1/2 bath. Nest controlled central heat & air. Fully functioning fireplace with designer glass. Very spacious, private and inviting back yard for entertaining and relaxation. Relax under the pergola with built in bench seating , gas fire pit, and natural gas Lynx BBQ. And finally, finished bonus garage with a door and window that is perfect for an additional space such as an office/rec room. Dog friendly home for smaller and trained dog . Walk to Playa del Rey Elem. School.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12316 ANETA Street have any available units?
12316 ANETA Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12316 ANETA Street have?
Some of 12316 ANETA Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12316 ANETA Street currently offering any rent specials?
12316 ANETA Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12316 ANETA Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 12316 ANETA Street is pet friendly.
Does 12316 ANETA Street offer parking?
Yes, 12316 ANETA Street offers parking.
Does 12316 ANETA Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12316 ANETA Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12316 ANETA Street have a pool?
No, 12316 ANETA Street does not have a pool.
Does 12316 ANETA Street have accessible units?
No, 12316 ANETA Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12316 ANETA Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12316 ANETA Street has units with dishwashers.
