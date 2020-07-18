12316 ANETA Street

Amenities

Exquisitely remodeled for the discerning tenants Large, corner lot in Del Rey/Silicon Beach home that is close to everything! Home offers an open floor plan with new oversized custom kitchen island with top of the line chef's range & hood that can seat 7 people. New refrigerator, dishwasher and stacked washer & dryer. Newly remodeled bedrooms with built-in designer closets. Two newly remodeled full baths and one 1/2 bath. Nest controlled central heat & air. Fully functioning fireplace with designer glass. Very spacious, private and inviting back yard for entertaining and relaxation. Relax under the pergola with built in bench seating , gas fire pit, and natural gas Lynx BBQ. And finally, finished bonus garage with a door and window that is perfect for an additional space such as an office/rec room. Dog friendly home for smaller and trained dog . Walk to Playa del Rey Elem. School.